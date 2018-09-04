The mayor of our city is one of five members of a city council. The mayor like the other council members has one vote only. So, what defines this position? The mayor is the one who conducts meetings and in that respect is a team leader. Any team leader should show strength, grace and courage. They should lead by example.
At a meeting in the firehouse last Thursday one of the team, namely Councilmember Koberstein, was unjustifiably verbally attacked by a member of the public. The team leader sat there with his arms folded over his chest, neutral expression and silent. He did not show courage, grace or strength. He just sat there. It took another member of the team, Councilman Dohring, to show those qualities and speak in defense of his team member.
Finally, this type of attack should never be allowed to take place in a city meeting and we need someone in charge who understands that and has the courage of conviction to never let it happen.
Pat Dell
St. Helena
Editor's Note: Mayor Alan Galbraith responds as follows: "Since Paul stepped in, there was no need for me also to do so. Unless a Council member calls for a point of order to address a personal attack as it is being made (as is his or her right), I typically save my comments and any scolding until after public comment. Mary did not assert a point of order, to her credit. Thus, I did not immediately step in, as I would have done if Mary had so requested.
“Stated another way, I am not there to protect a council member who does not seek protection, which includes from another council member (though if exceptionally egregious I would no doubt intervene).
“Generally speaking, our community recognizes personal attacks for what they are, and respects that public officials should not demean themselves by rebutting such attacks -- or at least that is my sense of it.“