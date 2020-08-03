What is? One vision for a revitalized downtown

Here’s one vision for a revitalized Saint Helena that hopefully also meets the desire of our citizens to preserve what’s wonderful about the sweet town we call home.
Our biggest problem: Highway 29 runs right through the center of town – leaving no space for inviting outdoor activities on our main street. What outdoor dining we do have there is enveloped by trails of diesel smoke, decibels of trucks, cars and motorcycle noise, and a sense of transience – people and commerce going somewhere else.
We can’t move Highway 29. But what if we moved our gathering places -- the heart of our town?!
What if we turned Money Way and Railroad Avenue into “walking streets” and helped businesses turn toward them rather than opening onto a busy highway?
On Money Way (currently a rather dilapidated alley filled with garbage cans), picture strings of lights, outdoor tables, umbrellas, and shady landscaping. Imagine Joel Gott’s Station anchoring one end, and possibly the Carnegie Building at the other housing the Historical Society – an easy walk for interested folks. Imagine Market, Giugni’s, the Model Bakery, Gillwoods, Ana’s and other favorites with back doors becoming front doors open to traffic-free dining. Imagine tasting rooms and shops accessible to folks strolling along the length of town away from all the intrusions of the highway.
On Railroad Avenue, picture access to the galleries and shops of Main Street and a revitalization of our wonderful restaurant district there. Also, imagine creating an attractive hotel in partnership with the Wine Train centering around the old station giving visitors the opportunity to ride the train and stay right in town – within walking distance to everything while avoiding additional tourist traffic and parking.
What if we could use the Wine Train to bring workers from Napa to Saint Helena?
What if we could create a “purple pipe” system that would use our recycled wastewater to sustain playing fields and other areas that currently use a lot of our potable water? What if that same “purple pipe” water could be used to recharge our aquifers?
And finally, understanding the financial burden these ideas would create, what if we sold a portion of the Adams Street property for development and used the proceeds for both no-interest loans to the businesses that wished to re-orient and to mitigate other expenses related to the changes in infrastructure?
I know I do not understand all the complexities of making these ideas reality, but I do believe that instead of focusing on what we don’t want, we need to imagine the town we DO want to be and then ask our city administration to work to create it. Let’s give them something besides “don’t do anything to Adams Street” or “sell it all to a developer” to consider.
Anne Carr
St. Helena
