Lana Ivanoff
There’s an old saying: ”When an old person dies, a library burns down.”
The number of local community members, friends and acquaintances who have passed in the last year and a half is staggering.
Maybe I’m just at that age where this happens more frequently and touches you differently -- but the loss of those who have given so much to our town, and this valley, is deeply felt.
So much history. So many different contributions. Such great friends.
I am blessed to have had so many touch my life.
