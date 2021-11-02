 Skip to main content
When an old person dies, a library burns down

Star.jpg

There’s an old saying: ”When an old person dies, a library burns down.”

The number of local community members, friends and acquaintances who have passed in the last year and a half is staggering.

Maybe I’m just at that age where this happens more frequently and touches you differently -- but the loss of those who have given so much to our town, and this valley, is deeply felt.

So much history. So many different contributions. Such great friends.

All sorely missed.

I am blessed to have had so many touch my life.

Lana Ivanoff

St. Helena

