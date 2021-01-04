“All ready to watch Alex?”
“OK,” I tell my 3-year-old son most nights at 7:00, when he gets to spend half an hour of rare TV time with his favorite show.
“Alex,” he’ll say as Alex Trebek walks onto the set for another exciting and educational episode of “Jeopardy!”
I’d probably tune in even if it weren’t for William, but “Jeopardy!” is one of those things both of us can totally get behind. (See also: reading books for hours on end, eating bread, and dancing like maniacs to the Stooges’ “T.V. Eye” and David Bowie’s “Suffragette City.”)
Maybe it’s something about the show’s predictable rhythm of question and answer, or the soothing blue background against which the questions — OK, the answers — are printed.
I’m not crazy about letting Will watch TV at all, but if it’s a choice between watching computer-generated robots pummel each other or learning the capital of Mauritius, I’ll go with “Jeopardy!” every time. (Let me save you a Google search: It’s Port Louis.)
Plus he’s crazy about music, so that 30-second ditty that plays during Final Jeopardy mesmerizes him. He went through a phase where he’d cry the moment it ended.
But his favorite part of the show is Alex. Sometimes just the sight of the trim, mild-mannered, remarkably charismatic host will crack him up laughing. Even when we’re not watching, at random moments he’ll ask me, “What does Alex say?”
“Let’s play ‘Jeopardy!’” I’ll respond.
This week the show is airing the final episodes recorded before Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November. New episodes featuring guest host Ken Jennings will start airing next Monday, and I’ve been dreading the inevitable question that every parent has to field eventually, in one form or another:
“Where’s Alex?”
I haven’t told Will about Trebek’s death, first, because he doesn’t know what death is, and second, because I haven’t wanted him to be confused by seeing a living, talking person who, according to the all-knowing Daddy, is dead.
I’ve read advice from child psychologists on how to talk to kids about death. Be honest and straightforward, they say. Keep it age-appropriate, but don’t use euphemisms or metaphors. Have a favorite toy or stuffed animal on hand as a source of tactile reassurance. Share your own feelings. Make sure they know it’s OK to feel sad when someone dies. If they have anything to say, listen up.
That’s solid advice, and yet it’s easier said than done. I get a lump in my throat just thinking about looking into Will’s innocent, inveterately curious face and telling him, “Alex’s body stopped working, so he’s not alive like you and me and Mommy. He died, and he can’t come back anymore. I liked Alex a lot, so I feel really sad.”
And what about that “can’t come back anymore” clause? I’m not the first person to take exception to it. As a Christian, I’d love to tell Will that we’ll see Alex in heaven someday, but will introducing spirituality into the equation confuse him as to the physical finality of death?
“He went back to the earth,” a wise friend of mine told his grandson when the family dog died. That’s a good line — should I borrow it?
I remember my own first encounter with death at the age of 4 or 5, when my mom was walking me around our neighborhood and mentioned that one of our elderly neighbors had died.
“That’s good,” I told her. “He deserved to die.”
My mom was mortified, but I meant it in a positive way, even if my vocabulary wasn’t up to the task. I meant he’d been a good man, he’d done his time in a difficult world, and now he was finished, like a soldier who’d been honorably discharged after an arduous tour of duty.
Will my son see death the same way? At his age I’m not expecting a profound conversation, but will he even begin to grasp the concept at all? If he does understand, will he start worrying about Mommy and Daddy dying? If he doesn’t understand, will he keep asking “Where’s Alex?” at the beginning of every episode?
This is as good a time as any to admit that — like most first-time parents, I imagine — I have no clue what I’m doing. When Will was born, nobody handed me a manual titled “How to Mold This Squalling Baby into a Kind, Generous, Humble, Gentle, Intelligent, Honest Man in 5 Easy Steps.”
I guess the best I can do is muddle through, based on advice from much smarter people and whatever my gut tells me is the best way to introduce a 3-year-old to a concept the rest of us have been struggling to come to grips with for thousands of years.
I’ll take “Advanced Lessons in Parenting” for $1,000, Alex.
