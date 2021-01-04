And what about that “can’t come back anymore” clause? I’m not the first person to take exception to it. As a Christian, I’d love to tell Will that we’ll see Alex in heaven someday, but will introducing spirituality into the equation confuse him as to the physical finality of death?

“He went back to the earth,” a wise friend of mine told his grandson when the family dog died. That’s a good line — should I borrow it?

I remember my own first encounter with death at the age of 4 or 5, when my mom was walking me around our neighborhood and mentioned that one of our elderly neighbors had died.

“That’s good,” I told her. “He deserved to die.”

My mom was mortified, but I meant it in a positive way, even if my vocabulary wasn’t up to the task. I meant he’d been a good man, he’d done his time in a difficult world, and now he was finished, like a soldier who’d been honorably discharged after an arduous tour of duty.

Will my son see death the same way? At his age I’m not expecting a profound conversation, but will he even begin to grasp the concept at all? If he does understand, will he start worrying about Mommy and Daddy dying? If he doesn’t understand, will he keep asking “Where’s Alex?” at the beginning of every episode?