Where's the water for a new hotel in St. Helena?

My question to Mr. Hall and to our City Council is; where is the additional water going to come from to support this project? Hundreds of low-flow shower heads, faucets, and toilets will still use a large quantity of water. In consideration of our city’s limited water supply, Mr. Hall’s project will use more water than we can afford to share. And, as things currently stand, the only way to provide Mr. Hall the water he is seeking is to require current water customers to use less.