Why Adams Street is so important to Saint Helena

As a 20-year resident of Saint Helena, a town that once was considered the “jewel of the Napa Valley,” I have in more recent years watched the town slowly deteriorate, while other towns like Napa and Calistoga have revitalized themselves (pre-COVID-19). If just walking around town and observing our dilapidated City Hall, Police Station, Library, other city buildings, and sidewalks doesn’t make this obvious, you can visit the city’s website and view the SHAPE (Saint Helena Asset Planning Engagement) Report written by a committee of residents and outside experts in 2018. This report highlights the subpar condition of most of the city’s buildings. To be clear, this lack of funding is not COVID-19 related, and has not just magically materialized over the last few years, but rather is largely attributable to a consistent and persistent lack of adequate funding for buildings/capital assets and maintenance, and their eventual replacement, for the better part of the last two decades.
The recent report from the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force (FCITF) highlighted the need for the city to create significant additional revenue sources, and addressed how to fix some of this problem via a $20 million 30-year bond to build a new City Hall and Police Station.
To generate the much-needed additional revenue to pay for the bond, the task force recommended two hotels to both: Cover the cost of the new City Hall and Police Station and put the city on more solid financial footing once both of these are online.
The city can no longer continue to “kick the can down the road” as any new hotel will already take at least four years to start generating additional revenue. The Saint Helena Ad Hoc Revenue Source Task Force published their report in February 2016, which came to similar conclusions and recommendations over four years ago.
Each new hotel generates additional Transit Occupancy Tax (TOT), sales and property taxes. The Task Force identified five potential hotel resort projects (Farmstead project, Adams Street Property, hotel on existing Main Street City Hall site, Vineland Station, Saint Helena Rail Line-Vine Resort).
Of these, the Adams Street project offers the most benefit to the city. The Task Force estimated the development of Adams could raise upwards of $20 million-plus of upfront revenues and over $3.5 million of annual TOT, sales and property tax revenue. This is twice the projected revenues of the Farmstead project, and 50% more revenue than those projected for the Vineland Station and Vine Resort projects. While generating significantly more revenue than all other projects, the Adams project was modeled to include an 80-room high-end resort, with only a slightly larger footprint than the 60-78 rooms modeled for the other projects. In addition, the Adams Street project would create additional foot traffic downtown and an estimated $8 million annually in additional revenues for downtown merchants. While this will not solve all our problems facing our downtown merchants, this will be an extremely helpful step in the right direction.
Beyond the financial benefits to the city, we need to give tourists (our life blood) more reasons to stop and stay over in Saint Helena, and not just drive through our town on their way to Calistoga, Yountville or Napa. This hotel would need to be a high-end destination hotel to accomplish this.
A well thought out right-sized resort on Adams could still allow for walks down to the Napa River (my wife and I walk our dog on the levee all of the time), maintain vineyard views behind the Library, and work to minimize the carbon footprint and other potential environmental impacts on this property. Most high-end developers are experienced in developing cooperative arrangements, that could potentially provide other benefits to our town, including around workforce housing for their staff.
The current initiative being proposed for the November ballot, which would prohibit any hotel development on Adams at all “in perpetuity” assumes an either/or scenario, and doesn’t allow for or consider a well-conceived and environmentally sound resort development on Adams. In addition, this ballot initiative would cripple the city financially ‘in perpetuity” and should be rejected.
Glenn Goelz
St. Helena
