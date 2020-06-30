Why Adams Street is so important to Saint Helena

As a 20-year resident of Saint Helena, a town that once was considered the “jewel of the Napa Valley,” I have in more recent years watched the town slowly deteriorate, while other towns like Napa and Calistoga have revitalized themselves (pre-COVID-19). If just walking around town and observing our dilapidated City Hall, Police Station, Library, other city buildings, and sidewalks doesn’t make this obvious, you can visit the city’s website and view the SHAPE (Saint Helena Asset Planning Engagement) Report written by a committee of residents and outside experts in 2018. This report highlights the subpar condition of most of the city’s buildings. To be clear, this lack of funding is not COVID-19 related, and has not just magically materialized over the last few years, but rather is largely attributable to a consistent and persistent lack of adequate funding for buildings/capital assets and maintenance, and their eventual replacement, for the better part of the last two decades.