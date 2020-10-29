Why are working parents still not being heard?

On Oct. 16, the St. Helena Unified School District Board of Trustees delivered some of the best news to hit since the pandemic began, when they announced that students could return to campus on Nov. 2.

As a working parent, I couldn’t have been more excited to learn, that after months of homeschooling, my children would get to return to their school, see their teacher, and meet their peers.

Yet like all things COVID, the moment of elation was fleeting. It was soon revealed that the in-person school day would end at 1:10 p.m., and that no afterschool program would be provided at this time. This, after months of being called upon to not only be a parent and provider but also a teacher, thus resulting in significant cuts to the family income.

Leaving parents to decide -- do I send my children back to school for the quality, in-person education they deserve, or do I relegate them to more months of distance learning, that despite much improvement to the program this spring -- is less than optimal.

Why are these two options mutually exclusive?