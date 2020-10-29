Why are working parents still not being heard?

On Oct. 16, the St. Helena Unified School District Board of Trustees delivered some of the best news to hit since the pandemic began, when they announced that students could return to campus on Nov. 2.
As a working parent, I couldn’t have been more excited to learn, that after months of homeschooling, my children would get to return to their school, see their teacher, and meet their peers.
Yet like all things COVID, the moment of elation was fleeting. It was soon revealed that the in-person school day would end at 1:10 p.m., and that no afterschool program would be provided at this time. This, after months of being called upon to not only be a parent and provider but also a teacher, thus resulting in significant cuts to the family income.
Leaving parents to decide -- do I send my children back to school for the quality, in-person education they deserve, or do I relegate them to more months of distance learning, that despite much improvement to the program this spring -- is less than optimal.
Why are these two options mutually exclusive?
These questions have been repeatedly posed to the SHUSD Board of Trustees. The answers have been less than palatable, with responses that have started with, “The goal is for every child in school, to be in person, as quickly as possible,” yet have ended with, “there is no afterschool program being offered at this time.” Meaning, children of working parents, cannot attend schools in-person.
Furthering this dismissal, no firm date is being offered as to when such programs will be put into place, only a comment that the decision will be re-evaluated, after Dec. 14.
Throughout the pandemic my 7-year-old picked up a new catchphrase: “Now what?”
We can’t play with our friends and have birthday parties, now what? I’m done my worksheets and Zoom for the day, now what? We can’t go to the playground, have playdates, or play team sports, now what? After nine months of isolation, I still can’t meet my teacher and classmates (because my parents have to work), now what?
I pose this same question to the community. Now what?
Do we sit back while our school board makes no firm commitment to offering a full school day (beyond 1.p.m.) and afterschool program? Or, do parents, who share similar concerns, come together, as a united front, to peacefully demand action and an official start date for an afterschool program, in January. Or better yet, sooner.
I believe firmly, more than ever before, that as parents, providers and citizens of the world, we deserve both: a quality in-person education for our children and the ability to work.
If you too share these beliefs, I encourage you to reach out to me at tinajulian@yahoo.com, so that we can come together and be heard on these issues.
Christina Julian Dwyer
Calistoga
