Why I wear the mask

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I majored in social work at Pacific Union College because I wanted to help enable others who are more compromised than myself.

Shortly thereafter I married my college sweetheart and continued to jump my Kawasaki off cliffs. One failed cliff jump put me in a hospital for four days getting my shoulder screwed back onto my collarbone. I quit because I had made a promise to my wife that we’d spend our lives together.

She got me an Old English Sheepdog which I bathed and brushed regularly. Then our first son was born. It was surprising to see how my concern for others now became so narrowly focused. From then on I had to take my dog to the pet groomer.

Whether I’m riding my bike to the grocery store or skating with my grandkids at the skatepark, I always wear a helmet. I'm no longer of the age where I’m tempted to jump off cliffs or try any risky stunts. So in that sense I don't necessarily need to wear a helmet. I wear one for my grandkids and for all the other kids in our town. I want them to stay safe.