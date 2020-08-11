Why Lester Hardy would be good for St. Helena City Council

Lester Hardy is one of the most intelligent and interesting people I have met. It is rare to find someone so passionate about local government and also so broadly experienced and open-minded as demonstrated by his interest in Icelandic music, racing motorcycles, and finding rare mushrooms in markets in Mexico.

I have only scratched the surface of knowing Lester and have seen and experienced enough to know we would be incredibly fortunate to have him join us on our City Council. I have seen him lead difficult public meetings as chair of our Planning Commission with compassion and procedural skill. His knowledge and enthusiasm for St. Helena and willingness to work on any issue no matter how complicated has impressed me time and time again. He cares deeply about our community and uses his intellect and expertise to make things better and to make things happen.