The recent defeat of Measure F is another example of how out of touch the St. Helena city government is with the town’s residents. I would very much like to know what and who instigated this measure. Is there evidence that the owner of the trailer park has acted in any unethical or financially irresponsible manner, or raised rents unreasonably? Everything I have read indicated that the management and owners of the trailer park were very good and reasonable landlords. So why has the city singled out this organization?
William Scott
St. Helena