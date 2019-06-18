I understand we, citizens of St Helena, paid $30,000 for this one measure election. So why is it the Registrar of Voters is telling us we have to wait until June 13 for the final vote? Is there a hand count of machine ballots. This is the second election in a row we have had to wait for the final tally.
Jay Greene
St. Helena
Registrar of Voters John Tuteur certified the election results on June 13. Here is his response: "California law gives voters whose return envelopes were missing a signature 8 days after the election to clear up the challenge to their ballot. June 12, 2019 was the 8th day after the election and we did receive the necessary evidence to clear one challenged ballot which went into the final count that we certified the next morning.
"As Registrar of Voters I have three primary duties: make sure every eligible citizen registers to vote; make sure every registered voter casts a ballot and make sure that every ballot is counted accurately."