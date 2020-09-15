Why we’re supporting Hardy for St. Helena City Council

Lester Hardy’s Aug. 13 Guest Commentary (“Water Security in St. Helena”) is useful for the background it provides, and its suggestions for future water management. More broadly, it also shows why Lester is a good candidate for the city council. In addressing a problem -- like water, or housing, or whatever issue the council faces -- Lester takes the time to understand the history and the context of the issue, and then thoughtfully develops strategies to improve things. He looks for common ground and practical solutions.