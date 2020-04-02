With coronavirus, we Howl-Along together every night

I hope everybody's all hunkered down, staving off coronavirus, and getting comfortable in this new homebody lifestyle we're all in together. As someone said Saturday night on TV, “We can beat this together, just by staying apart.”
Together, to keep connected while staying apart, there’s an 8 p.m. nightly Howl-Along “waving” across the U.S., already rooted in St. Helena. The purpose of howling is to thank and celebrate our heroic hospital and medical aid workers each day, then give thanks for our own safety! To join in, open your window or door at 8 o’clock and howl, holler, play a kazoo or musical instrument, bang pots n’ pans or say whatever your heart desires. Besides expressing gratitude and pent up emotion, it’s a kick to hear distant camaraderie while connecting with neighbors for fun and assuring each others’ wellbeing, well within social distancing limits.
The Bay Area Howl-Along began on a recent Friday in Mill Valley after Next Door spread the word there, and then on to St. Helena for Saturday evening’s debut in the Napa Valley. Amid hooters and howlers, if you listened closely you may have heard a crash cymbal 3-crash salute to our healthcare workers, flute tunes n’ trills sounding like bird chirps, trumpeting over vineyards with coyotes chiming in, or a saxophone pure tuning tone rendition. Instrumental contributions were from Saint Helena Community Band members from St. Helena neighborhoods, to Spring Mountain, Angwin and Napa. The Howl’s Friday premiere produced “din beyond imagination” in the Mill Valley canyon where another SHCB member lives who shared this link: www.ktvu.com/news/california-community-howls-to-stay-connected-in-quarantine
So let’s all keep connected while safe distancing with fun ways to beat this pandemic together by staying apart. The 8 o’clock Howl-Along gets chatting and laughter flowing in my village, as we all give thanks to hospital workers, first responders and deliverers of essentials for keeping us all safely sheltered at home. Can’t wait for the wave to reach across the nation, blending together appreciation for our many blessings as we do whatever we can to help each other through this most difficult time of any of our lifetimes.
May God bless and help us stay well and in harmony together.
Holly Rogers
SHCB manager and flutist
St. Helena
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's
Raley's signs
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Raley's bulk bins
Eggs
Water
Water
Social distancing signs
Raley's check out
Stagecoach Express & Co.
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Creations Fine Jewelers at Redwood Plaza
Baskin-Robbins
A laundromat at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Downtown Calistoga
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Stocking at Target
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Hillside Christian Church online service
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.