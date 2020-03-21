With COVID-19, St. Helena strong, all day long; St. Helena calm

With the current Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation, it is critical we all remain calm and work in sync as a community.

Our ability in St. Helena over the years to work together through challenges is what makes us strong, and it is in this community strength that we will see each other through the current Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation.

The City of St. Helena is fully engaged with the Napa County Department of Health and Human Services on all aspects of the situation to make informed decisions about forward steps based on most current information.

Updated information can be found on the Napa County website or through a link from the City of St. Helena website where you can also sign up for email updates. With continued focus on social distancing, handwashing/hygiene and the Shelter-at-Home order, we can help slow/flatten the curve of any spread, giving health care professionals the best ability to care for anyone in need.

There will also be an economic aspect of the situation and in that, too, working as a community, we can get through it.