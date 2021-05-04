Working together on water conservation

After two very low rainfall seasons, St. Helena faces its most severe water shortage since the drought of 1976-77. The months ahead will be challenging, but having faced the crises of an epic fire season and a global (ongoing) pandemic, I am confident we can work together as a community to conserve enough water to avoid moving from Phase II to Phase III water emergency regulations.

This is not to say it will be easy, but we do have a process for granting exceptions, and a Water Advisory Board to hear appeals. The current regulations are based on an ordinance adopted in 2011.

At our last meeting, the City Council amended the ordinance to correct a significant flaw, as the 2011 ordinance required all commercial and industrial users to reduce their use by 10% based on average use during the four winter months, an approach seemingly intended to require a 10% reduction in indoor use, but with the effect of requiring wineries to reduce their water use during harvest months by 55%. Accordingly, the Council amended the ordinance to require commercial and industrial customers to reduce their use by 10% as compared with the same billing period in prior years.

At the same time, recognizing the need to revisit both the water restrictions and the associated penalties in the near future, the Council voted to bring both back for a public hearing on July 27.