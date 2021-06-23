 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WSJ confirms Pacaso is a timeshare

WSJ confirms Pacaso is a timeshare

{{featured_button_text}}
Star.jpg

The June 21, 2021 print edition of the Wall Street Journal has published a story on the “fierce opposition in wine country” to “startup Pacaso.” The article, written by Will Parker, is titled “Homeowners Fight to Halt Timeshares”.

So to investors considering the inevitable Pacaso IPO, keep in mind that the most conservative and influential financial newspaper in the country agrees with the St. Helena City Attorney, that if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.

Doug Barr

St. Helena

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News