WSJ confirms Pacaso is a timeshare

The June 21, 2021 print edition of the Wall Street Journal has published a story on the “fierce opposition in wine country” to “startup Pacaso.” The article, written by Will Parker, is titled “Homeowners Fight to Halt Timeshares”.

So to investors considering the inevitable Pacaso IPO, keep in mind that the most conservative and influential financial newspaper in the country agrees with the St. Helena City Attorney, that if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.