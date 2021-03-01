Yes, St. Helena's voters did know what they were doing

Elaine de Man and I share a love of the ukulele. However, I don’t share the conclusion she draws from the last mayoral and city council election, namely, that St. Helenans elected Geoff Ellsworth to be an activist mayor ("People who elected St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth knew what they were doing," Feb. 23).

She wrote, “The People of St. Helena knew what they were doing. They voted for [Geoff] precisely because he is an activist.”

That conclusion is certainly true for those who voted for him. But, in fact, a majority of the voters, 59.8%, voted against him. Those voters also knew what they were doing. They implicitly disapproved the mayor’s solo-performance activism and signaled the need for a different kind of leadership and direction.

The voters made that message even more obvious by their selection of Hardy and Hall over the other candidates to fill the vacant seats on the City Council. Given the council’s recent collective criticism of the mayor’s one-man-showmanship, it appears he would do well to reconsider the conclusion he drew from the election results, find common ground with the council, and work with the council to get things done for St. Helena.