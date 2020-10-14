So much misinformation on Adams Street

4. Regarding Water and Wastewater CIP (construction and major repair) the staff report and the Star editorial suggest the CIP is “mostly unfunded.” That’s not really right. The 2016 rate study only went out 10 years, not the 20 years the recent CIP Engineering Report provided. The 2017 staff report on the new rates did go out 20 years and it provided for $22 million of water CIP and $15 million of wastewater CIP. If you look at this issue more clearly and transparently, our current rates by and large are based on the project totals that are in the engineer’s report. It is not right to say they are unfunded and suggest there is a financial disaster in the Water and Wastewater entities. Financially they are in very good shape with incredibly high reserves and positive cash flow adding to those reserves.