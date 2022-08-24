2021-22 Napa County Girls Soccer Player of the Year: St. Helena resident Salvestrin leaves Braves a much better program

Tessa Salvestrin had been the top scorer in the valley ever since her 15-goal freshman year at Justin-Siena — such a dominant scorer, in fact, that her overall game didn’t even need to be considered.

But it was tough for the Napa Valley Register to consider a player the best in the area as a freshman and sophomore when her teams won just five games combined in those years.

By her junior season, however, even though no playoffs were held, the Braves were starting to rally around their determined leader. That was enough to make her the 2020-21 Napa County Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

This past winter, Salvestrin was a shoo-in for 2021-22 Napa County Player of the Year, as well, as she scored at least 22 goals, a career high, as well as several assists in helping her Braves clear some big hurdles. They became the only Vine Valley Athletic League team to beat second-place Petaluma — champion Casa Grande managed only ties against the Trojans — while also beating their Trower Avenue rival, Vintage, for the first time.

The icing on the cake was finishing third in the VVAL at 7-4-1 and earning the No. 10 seed in the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs. The Braves hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2001 but played like they belonged there, nearly knocking off No. 7 seed Urban of San Francisco in a 3-2 loss.

“The other seniors and I really wanted to make our last season memorable and make it to the playoffs for the first time in our careers,” Salvestrin said. “That was the goal we had set and we told the juniors and the underclassmen ‘Hey, this is our goal we’re going to do everything we can to get there and if you’re not willing to put in the work, then maybe you should be playing on JV because we need players who are going want to work hard and sacrifice a lot to get our team to that point.’

“We worked extremely hard in practice to get there and it paid off. We had really good league games against Petaluma (3-2 win) and Casa Grande (3-1 loss). When we played them the first time, we realized ‘Hey, we actually have a chance at beating these teams.’ So the whole season we were set on sweeping Petaluma and having a good showing the second time against Casa Grande. We were able to do that (in a 1-0 win over Petaluma and another 3-1 loss to Casa) and it got us the third-place spot in league and qualified us for playoffs.”

The wins over Petaluma weren’t easy.

“The second time we played them was the one I remember the best,” Salvestrin said. “It was our last game of the season before playoffs and it was their Senior Night. It was a 0-0 game up until late in the second half and both teams were battling. It was a great game, and I just remember at halftime thinking to myself, ‘I’m probably going to get one opportunity this half to score and put this game away and I’m going to have to capitalize.’

“And late in the half I got a through ball from, I believe, Thais Thomson-Rangel and I knew this was my one shot to score for our team. I took it every seriously and I was focused the whole run and I just slotted it to the back post.”

Sometimes it takes a player who’s been there before to have the confidence to beat teams you’re not expected to beat.

“I’ve got a lot of experience from being captain since my sophomore year, so I tried to convince everyone that we’re a great team and that when we really put our minds to it and work as hard our seniors, we can do things like make playoffs for the first time in 21 years,” Salvestrin said. “I was bummed we couldn’t make it past the first round of playoffs, but I’m proud of our team and how they fought in that game. I’m excited to see what they build on that season.”

Salvestrin got respect from both opponents, with their defensive schemes, and her own teammates.

“I was double- and even triple-teamed in a lot of games. That was tough and a good challenge for me but I think I was able to handle pretty well,” she said.

After she scored all five goals in a 5-1 league win at home over Sonoma Valley, the Dragons stunned the Braves with a 1-1 tie in the second half of league play.

“I motivate myself because I’m a forward and it’s my job to score,” Salvestrin said. “I love scoring goals, so anytime I’m scoring tons of goals I get excited and see how many I can score. But at the same time, it’s going through my head I want to make sure my teammates are getting involved. I don’t want to have the spotlight all the time, but sometimes in games like (the 5-1 win over Sonoma Valley), it just happens.

“Our team earned a penalty kick in that game and I grabbed the ball and went asking around if anybody wanted to take it besides me. I asked a ton of different players and they said ‘No, no you take it.’ I was doing my best to get other people on the scoreboard but in the end they wall wanted me on the PK.”

When the high school season was over, Salvestrin was in Yountville’s Ranch Market one day with a couple of friends and ran into the guy who owned both Ranch Market and the Napa Valley 1839 FC’s National Premier Soccer League men’s team and, now, its Women’s Professional Soccer League team.

“Arik Housley, whom I’ve known for a long time, was talking to me about the potential idea of 1839 having a WPSL team,” Salvestrin recalled. “I told him that I’d be very interested in playing for them if they were able to get a team in Napa. So he contacted me a couple of weeks later and said ‘Hey, it’s happening. We want you to be the first signing for 1839.’ I was super excited because I’ve always wanted to return to Napa and play, after I left Napa United years ago.”

She said two Vintage juniors-to-be and a Justin-Siena freshman-to-be were the only players younger than her on the team of mostly college players. Yet she was able to score the team’s first-ever goal and also lead 1839 FC in scoring during its short first season.

“The league is extremely tough,” she said. “Lamorinda and Cal Storm have had WPSL teams for 30 years, and Cal Storm team had some professional players who were in their offseasons. So coming in as the new team, the underdogs, with the team that we had, it was pretty challenging. But I’m proud of the way that we ended the season. I’ll definitely be returning next year.”

Salvestrin also played for the Rage and made the Northwest ECNL Conference (Elite Clubs National League) Second Team.

Since mid-July, she’s been living on campus at Saint Mary’s College, with which she signed before her Justin-Siena senior season, as the team gets ready for NCAA Division I play in the West Coast Conference.

She’s ready to be humbled.

“It’s a whole new environment,” she said. “Everyone’s as good as me or better, and the speed of play is a lot faster than what I’m used to, so it took around a week or so to get used to that. But I’m progressing pretty well and I’m excited for what our team is going to do in the WCC this season.”

Until she starts classes on Aug. 26, she said she has practice from 10 a.m. to noon, weightlifting, and another practice in the late afternoon.

She said she’s been keeping in touch with her high school head coach, Eric Branagan-Franco, who was the 2003 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year as a goalkeeper for Napa High. He’ll be going into his seventh season at the Braves’ helm this winter.

“I’m proud of how Eric coached our team. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for,” Salvestrin said. “When we finished with our last game in the playoffs, I was distraught, so sad that I wouldn’t have another practice with Eric at Justin. It was a great four years and I learned so much from him. Even now I still ask him for advice if I’m struggling with training or I need any help at all.”

She said her favorite pro player is Marcus Rashford of Manchester United.

“He’s gone through so much adversity in his life and the way he’s started these foundations that provide schoolbooks for kids and provide a ton of lunches for kids in England whose families can’t provide for them. He’s an amazing all-around person as well as amazing soccer player. When I’m out of college, I’m hoping I can volunteer a lot more.”

The youngest of Rich and Shannon Salvestrin's three Justin-educated daughters is already a role model for many, at least young fans of 1839 FC’s women’s team who asked for her autograph.

“Obviously I’m hoping to play professional soccer after college, but as an 18-year-old about to be a freshman in college, having little kids ask me for my autograph was an awesome experience.”

Asked if she ever needs to get away from soccer to decompress, she said soccer is actually what she plays to decompress from everything else.

“If I’m going through any tough challenges I’ll go out and just train by myself or have a game and it’ll just clear my mind and I’ll feel much better,” she said.

Salvestrin plans to major in sports management.

“I think it would be really cool to work for ESPN, on SportsCenter or something like that,” she said.

St. Helena Superlatives

Senior forward Kaylee Moura was one of five finalists for Player of the Year after leading the Saints in scoring, helping them finish second in the North Central League I with a 10-3-1 mark and go 1-1 in the North Coast Section Division 1 fall playoffs to finish 13-5-1 overall.

Sophomore forward Aubrey Moura is the Offensive Player of the Year, junior midfielder Mabel Wilms is a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, and freshman midfielder Andrea Rodriguez-Mendoza is a Newcomer of the Year finalist.