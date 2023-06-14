Edward Lor pitched a six-hitter and Keith Curlett went 3 for 4 with an RBI, three stolen bases and two runs scored to lead the Pioneers past the Jazz, 4-3, in a 65-and-over Redwood Empire Baseball League contest Sunday at St. Helena High School.

The Pioneers also got offensive contributions from Brad Adams (1 for 3, RBI, walk), Ernie Falcon (1 for 3, walk), Steve Owling (1 for 4), Kelvin Joiner (walk, two stolen bases, run scored), Butch Taylor (walk, stolen base, run scored), Matt Lichau (walk), David Hollis (hit by pitch) and Neil Sparrow (hit by pitch).

The win pulled the fourth-place Pioneers (3-4) one game closer to the third-place Jazz (4-3) in the division standings.

Pioneers player-manager Nick Marnell was asked what motivates him and his fellow sexagenarians to play hard at their age.

“This is beyond motivation” he said. “These guys pay money to play baseball, and the center fielder drives 200 miles to get here, and the shortstop drives almost 80 miles to get here. That’s the motivation. They pay to play ball, and they know how to play. They love the game; you couldn’t be doing it at this age if you didn’t. That’s the motivation they need.”

Marnell, who is just 1 for 3 at the plate this season, mostly directs the team from the dugout.

“I just try to keep the organization going, that’s all,” he said. “We play a 19-game season.”

For the Jazz, Frank Milian pitched the first three innings and took the loss, allowing one earned run on two hits and four strikeouts. David Charp threw the next three innings and also allowed one earned run on two hits, walking one and hitting one. Robert Moody pitched the last two frames, yielding two earned runs on two hits, four walks and a hit batter.

The Pioneers with at least 15 plate appearances leading the team are Curlett (.750, eight singles, three doubles, home run, eight RBI, eight runs scored), Randy Blossom (.389, six singles, triple, three RBI, four runs scored), Tiimothy Smith (.385, four singles, double, four RBI, two runs scored), Joiner (.368, six singles, doubles, RBI, 11 run scored), Owling (.368, seven singles, RBI, run scored), Adams (.250, four singles, double, three RBI, two runs scored), Falcon (.222, six singles, four RBI, three runs scored), Lichau (.222, four singles, three runs scored), Mike McKeever (.167, three singles, two runs scored), Tom Felix (.150, three singles, four RBI) and Taylor (.125, three singles, three RBI, eight runs scored).

Both teams hope to hold onto their top-four standing so they can be one of the four playoff teams from their division. After the 19-game regular season, the No. 4 seed will play the No. 1 seed, and the No. 3 seed takes on the No. 2 seed. The winners of those games will play for the championship.

This Sunday at SHHS, the Pioneers host the fifth-place Seals (1-6) at 10 a.m.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

