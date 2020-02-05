John Boyett is one of the greatest players to ever roam the gridiron from the area. The 2007 Napa High graduate’s prowess made him an inspiring figure for Napa Valley youth with aspirations of reaching similar heights.
One such kid was Napa High junior Brock Bowers.
“I grew up watching John Boyett play and that’s honestly why I wanted to play football,” Bowers said. “He was probably one of my biggest inspirations in the football world. Watching him go and play at Oregon was really cool for me.”
It’s only fitting then that 12 years after Boyett took home the Register’s most prestigious football award, Bowers has earned the same honor.
For his all-around dominance on the field and efforts in helping the Napa High football program rebound from a winless season, the Napa Valley Register has selected Bowers as the 2019 All-Napa County Football Player of the Year.
Like Boyett did, Bowers plays a multitude of positions – tight end, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, punt returner – and thrives in all of them.
On the season, he had 39 receptions for a school-record 1,098 yards with a school-record 14 touchdown receptions as the Grizzlies’ main threat in the passing game. He also had 316 rushing yards on 22 carries with 3 touchdowns, and had a kickoff return for a touchdown in the season opener against Middletown. As an outside linebacker, Bowers finished third on the team with 25 tackles, 8 for losses, with 1 sack.
“Brock is a special talent and a special young man,” Napa head coach Richie Wessman said. “He’s got the work ethic you dream of. He does it on and off the field. He’s got over a 4.2 GPA. He just takes care of business day in and day out. … He’s a great kid, hard worker, and absolutely deserving of the award, and he’s done it in all phases of the game.”
Since Napa’s season ended in the first round of the North Coast Section Division I playoffs, the accolades have been rolling in for Bowers nearly non-stop. He was named the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player, the NCS Junior of the Year by Prep2prep.com, and an All-Metro First Team player by the San Francisco Chronicle, not to mention making other on regional award lists.
He’s also become one of the most sought-after recruits in the entire country.
When the Register profiled him in August, he was already a three-star recruit with offers from premier NCAA Division I programs such as USC, Tennessee, Utah and Nebraska. In the months since, more programs have come knocking, some of the best in the entire country, in fact. National champion LSU offered him in September, about a week after he also received offers from Washington, Georgia, Penn State and Duke. He’s also picked up offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Colorado and Oregon, where Boyett starred.
Even though this has been his reality for some time, Bowers still has trouble wrapping his mind around it.
“It’s pretty crazy. I never really thought that this would all happen,” he said. “I was just kind of, like, working at my game the last few years and it’s just crazy. I never thought it would get to this point with the recruiting and everything else that’s going on.”
And why would he? Up until early May of last year, he was a relative unknown in the recruiting world. He had a solid sophomore year with 620 receiving yards on 42 catches with seven touchdowns, but did so for an 0-10 Napa team that was the first to go winless in a season since 1955.
But everything changed for Bowers at a regional football showcase in the Bay Area called The Opening. There, Bowers was measured at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and, after running a 4.55-second 40-meter dash, recording a vertical jump of 40.2 inches, and turning in a shuttle run time of 4.44 seconds, his recruitment exploded.
He arrived at the showcase with one offer, Nevada, but a little over a month later had nine to his name, all from major Division I programs. Again, he’s still taking all of it in.
“You watch these schools on TV and you don’t really think, like, ‘Wow, I’m talking with that coach or this coach and I could play there.’”
An athletic upbringing
Sports were always present when Bowers was growing up. That’s just what happens when you come from a family of athletes.
His mom, DeAnna, and dad, Warren, both played college athletics at Utah State, the former on the softball team and the latter as a center for the football team. Even his older sister, Brianna, is currently a sophomore on the Sacramento State softball team.
You have free articles remaining.
His start in organized football didn’t come until the fifth grade when his mom finally allowed him to play. He took his sixth-grade year off from the sport and returned as a seventh-grader, but skipped his eighth-grade year, he thinks, because of an injury from another sport. He got back into it as a freshman, but has played for only five years and is admittedly still football young.
When Wessman first arrived at Napa High, he had no idea what he was getting in Bowers. He had heard from some of the outgoing coaches that they had this “pretty good” tight end, but he was only a sophomore at the time and was still developing.
It didn’t take long for Wessman to figure out what he had.
“I watched him in T-shirt and shorts and I was like, ‘Yeah, pretty good is an understatement,’” Wessman said.
Bowers formally announced his presence during the first game of Napa’s 2019 campaign against Middletown. He finished with 91 receiving yards on eight catches with a pair of touchdown receptions and an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He also flashed his versatility with two carries for 26 yards in the 33-13 win over the Mustangs.
Wessman said watching him in practice every day this fall was a treat. He recalled a moment early on when he truly realized how special Bowers could be. It was during a live drill when Bowers busted out an array of moves that seemed straight out of Madden.
“He broke three tackles in a very impressive fashion,” Wessman said. “It was like if you’re playing a video game and you’re pressing all the buttons. He hit the stiff arm; he hit the spin move hit a juke and then ended with a speed burst. It was really impressive.”
In-game plays like that soon became the norm for Bowers. He finished the year with six 100-yard receiving games, including a season-high of 242 receiving yards on just 5 receptions with 4 touchdowns in a 62-19 win over Sonoma Valley. He also finished third on the team in rushing yards with two games over 100.
But for all the craziness and hype and excitement that has suddenly entered his life over the last year, one painful memory sticks out above all the good.
“The one thing I’ll remember is losing Big Game because that was bad,” he said. “We had the lead with like 1:30 left and our defense just couldn’t stop them. … I’ll probably remember that.”
The scholarships, while nice, simply aren’t the same as beating Vintage.
What comes next?
Bowers hopes to make a commitment after his senior season. He also plans on playing 7-on-7 in the spring with KT Prep while also keeping up with his training, trying to get stronger and faster.
But before any of that happens, he needs to get healthy first.
Bowers suffered a fractured right wrist during this year’s Big Game and underwent surgery on Jan. 21, so he missed the entire basketball season. He said he’s disappointed about that after helping last year’s team win Napa High’s first boys basketball league title in 28 years.
In the meantime, he’ll visit some of the dozens of colleges that are after his talents. Currently ranked the sixth-best tight end recruit in the country, and 17th-best prospect in all of California, he can afford to be a little picky when making his decision.
Wessman said he’s been impressed with how his junior playmaker is handling the attention.
“He kind of has that old-school mentality where he likes it, he’s excited about it, but he just wants to play football,” Wessman said. “He did a great job putting all that hype and all that excitement on the backburner during the season and focusing on football. Now I think he’s taken a bigger peek at what’s out there and where he might want to go. I think he’s doing it perfectly where, by the start of next season, he’ll have his list cut down or maybe chosen, and that’s the right way to do it.”
Wessman was a Division I college athlete before embarking on a coaching career that included five years on the Tennessee Titans’ staff, said he “absolutely” believes Bowers has what it takes to thrive at the next level and even break into the pros.
“From my time coaching in the NFL, I think that’s a possibility as well,” he said. “Obviously it’s a long road and there are always lots of challenges to get there, but I think all that stuff is out there for him. He definitely has what it takes to be successful at the next level.”