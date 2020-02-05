Upvalley Player of the Year Finalists
Christian Caldera, Calistoga sophomore
The All-North Central League III First Team selection and team captain started at quarterback, defensive back and punter led the Wildcats in rushing, scoring, passing, total yards, six interceptions, three pick-sixes, and a 30-plus-yard punting average. Of his 23 completions, eight went for touchdown. His two best games were in a 48-44 loss at league champion Branson and in Calistoga’s first playoff win in 10 years, 20-14 in overtime over a Tomales the Wildcats had lost 46-28 to the previous week.
Ivan Robledo, St. Helena sophomore
The running back-linebacker, who played the second half of the 2018 season on varsity, played his first full varsity season and not only made the All-North Central League I First Team but set a school record with 2,215 yards rushing on 218 carries, a 10.16-per-carry average, and scored 33 touchdowns. On defense, he had 5 interceptions, returning 2 for scores, along with 20 solo tackles, 2 sacks and four tackles for losses.
“The most impressive thing about Ivan’s season to me was how he just wants to get better and better,” said head coach Brandon Farrell.
“Sometimes it’s hard to remember he’s only 15 years old, and you don’t usually make a 15-year-old run the ball, punt the ball, play middle linebacker, and be the focus of other teams’ game plans. But Ivan never seemed like it bothered him, and simply wants to do what is best for the team to win. The best part is he has fun with his teammates and has already had an extraordinary high school football career – and it’s only half over.”
Other Finalists
Jacob Aaron, Vintage junior
Miles Williams, Justin-Siena senior
Kekoa Wilson, American Canyon senior
Offensive Player of the Year
Isaiah Newton, Napa senior quarterback
Upvalley Finalists
Cody DiTomaso, St. Helena senior
Named to the All-North Central League I Offense, he had 129 carries for 1,189 yards and 16 TDs, and 7 catches for 153 yards and a TD. He finished third among Saints all-time in career rushing yards 2,383. “Teams couldn’t overcommit to one side of the ball because of Cody’s speed and ability to break the big play,” said head coach Brandon Farrell, adding that DiTomaso played with a separated shoulder. “More importantly, his consistency and his ability to play through injury all year was a testament to his love for the game and for his teammates.”
Jesus Rojas-Mendoza, Calistoga senior
He missed the first part of the season with an injury, but came back strong. He finished as the Wildcats’ leading rusher and leading receiver in league play, averaging 85 yards per league game, and also played defense. The team captain made the all-league first team on offense and was one of the county’s two National Football Foundation Scholarship winners.
Other Finalists
Vance Eschenberg, American Canyon quarterback
Solomone Anitoni, Justin-Siena senior
Mauricio Castro, Vintage senior
Defensive Player of the Year
Bryer Scott, Vintage senior
Upvalley Finalists
George Cutting, St. Helena junior
He made the All-North Central League I defense after amassing 107 tackles with 63 solos, 5 sacks, 7 tackles for losses, and 2 interceptions. “George plays the game of football passionately and with great energy,” said head coach Brandon Farrell. “His improvement from his sophomore year to his junior year was evident from the first day of practice. He had two key interceptions versus St. Pat’s and Lower Lake to propel us to those victories.”
Fernando Rios, Calistoga senior
The team captain led the Wildcats in tackles and snagged 3 interceptions, earning a spot on the all-league first team defense while also playing on offense and special teams. His best game was in an overtime win over Tomales.
Other Finalists
Derrick Conner, American Canyon senior
Marcus Nunes, senior
Isaac Rojas, Napa senior
Lineman of the Year
Jack Odell, Vintage senior
Finalists
Ryland Campos, St. Helena senior
He made the All-North Central League I defense with 36 tackles, 21 solos, 4 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery. He also played strong tackle for an offense that rushed for a school-record 4,412 yards. “Ryland was a tremendous player, person and teammate,” head coach Brandon Farrell said. “He played strong defensive end and was responsible for much of our defensive success.”
Reuben Duenas, Calistoga senior
In his first year of football, he led the Wildcats’ linemen in tackles and also played on offense and special teams. He caught 3 passes as a tight end and on defense, had 4 fumble recoveries and 11 sacks. In a playoff win over Tomales, his best game in the biggest game of the year, he led the team with 11 tackles and had 2 fumble recoveries and 2 sacks.
Other Finalists
Louie Canepa, Vintage sophomore
Jordan Hamilton, American Canyon junior
Grant Koehler, Justin-Siena senior
Special Teams Player of the Year
Erik Vargas, Napa junior
Upvalley Finalist
Yuli Caballero, Calistoga sophomore
He was the long snapper for all of the Wildcats’ punts, field goals and extra points. He was also the leading tackler on punts and kickoffs, returned a punt and a kickoff for scores, caught 2 touchdown passes, and also played on defense.
Other Finalists
Harrison Barrett, Vintage senior
Kaave Gaviola, American Canyon senior
Cutler Low, Vintage senior
James Snoke, Justin-Siena senior
Newcomer of the Year
Hudson Beers, Justin-Siena junior
Upvalley Finalists
Isaac Garcia, Calistoga sophomore
A tight end and defensive end in his first year of the sport, he caught 3 touchdown passes — including the tying touchdown in an overtime playoff win over Tomales — and led the Wildcats in receptions. On special teams, 98% of his kickoffs reached the end zone, 4 of his 5 onside kicks were successful, he was a consistent field-goal kicker who missed a 47-yard attempt by a foot, and he returned 2 punts and 1 kickoff for touchdowns. He also played defensive end and had 2 sacks, 1 interception and 2 fumble recoveries.
Conlon Harrington, St. Helena junior
The guard and defensive tackle received All-North Central League I Honorable Mention. “We ran behind Conlan and Ryland Campos all year and their tenacity up front gave teams a lot of trouble,” said head coach Brandon Farrell of Harrington, who also played strong defensive tackle and had 26 tackles and 2 sacks. “Conlan was a great leader on the field and could be counted on for his very best all the time.”
Other Finalists
Ezekiel Anderson, American Canyon junior
Ian Avalos, Vintage junior
Thomas Hatton, Napa sophomore
Coach of the Year
Richie Wessman, Napa