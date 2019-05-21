The 50th Annual George Carl Kids Fishing Derby … is coming Sunday, June 2 at the Lake Hennessey Boat Ramp on Route 128. My favorite fishing day of the year, this free public event commences at 6 a.m. with last weigh in at 11 a.m. Bring your kids from 3 to 15 to compete. There will be prizes for three different age groups (3-6, 7-10, 11-15). And a trophy structure for four different fish categories (bass, trout, crappie and other).
As you can see there are lots of prize opportunities in a wide range of ages. In addition, every contestant will receive a participation certificate. Dress for sunny weather, layer on the sun tan cream (but don’t touch your bait with lotion on your fingers), bring plenty of water and snacks. Hatchery trout eat small brown things -- so I’d bring some small brown baits by Powerbait. Ask the guys at Sweeney’s on Imola to suggest other colors, baits, hook and weight sizes. And, for heaven’s sake don’t forget your camera! Send me your big fish photos and I’ll include you in my newspaper fishing reports.
The Napa Active 20/30 Club is taking the lead again for this 50th event. Once again, join me in a shout-out for Sweeney’s Sports for contributing the prizes. Thanks, too, to Guy Carl and the Nichelini Family Winery for their ongoing support for this wonderful 50-year-old Napa County tradition.
Liesl Leads … across the board. St. Helena teenage angler, Liesl Wolf-Heinemann just caught a limit of Striped Bass on the Sac at Colusa. She was guided by Mike Stratman of Redwood Coast Fishing (601-8757). This continues her unbroken string of catching fish limits at every stop so far in 2019.
Liesl also holds the current top trout record at the George Carl Kids Fishing Derby, and will be defending her title as she ages out this year. In her spare time, she is the president of the Sophomore Class at St. Helena High School and finds time to be the new Youth Member of the Napa County Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The Sac. At Redding … was the place to be for wild rainbow trout hunting last week. My old Beringer colleague, Doug Roberts, and I fished two days with Dakota Townley, pro river guide Kevin Brock’s (800 995-5543) lead river guide. It was my 26th year there. Big wild rainbows are resident fish there -- just below the Shasta Dam that delivers icy cold water downstream year round. Trout love cold water.
And, The Drumbeat Please: We caught and released 52 big colorful wild trout. A couple of 4 pounders and one 5 pounder were in the mix. Giving us all we could handle on skinny 6 pound test line with an even skinnier 4 pound leader. That fish count would have been higher -- but on the second day, a rainstorm hit and the bite just stopped. Not to worry -- I’m going back in a week to do it again -- in warmer and drier weather. Stay tuned.
Clear Lake Spring Update … the short answer is that Stan Press beat me to a pulp. He caught 18 largemouth bass with a kicker fish of six pounds. I wimped by with five little ones in two days. Our long-term bass guide, Bob Myskey (349-4460), greeted us with his usual full preparation and plan. He had pre-rigged eight rod and real setups to cover every possibility -- even finding some sparse live minnows (just in case).
The weather cooperated, the redbuds were blooming and we fished right after the April full moon.
These voodoo notes signal the start of the spring/summer big bass bite. I’m confident that it will be one of our best ever. The lake is full, covering thousands of bushes and rocks and humps where bass can hide and grow bigger. We’ve got two June reservations with Bob to find out first hand. It’s his busiest season so call him soon.
He has two bass guide protégés that are real good guides -- I have fished with both of them. So, don’t be afraid to let Bob recommend them if he can’t fit you in to his schedule.
King Salmon … recreational fishing season reopened last Friday after a short pause. It’s time for readers to go salmon catching. Their patterns have been spotted by the boat captains, there are more of them than last year; they are bigger, and the weather is more stable.
You can take home two fish per rod per day, with a new minimum length of 20 inches through the rest of the season. My neighbors are always smiling when I return from the docks. One even lights up his barbecue when he sees me coming.
What fishing style do you like? A large party boat with a big group of anglers and nonstop action -- or a six-pack boat. My mates and I like the six-pack system. Just six rods, plenty of space, all the facilities -- and it’s just like owning your own boat with the captain doing all the work. It is a perfect setting for an office team-building session -- or a great family outing.
My “go to” six-pack guy is Captain Craig Hanson on the Argo out of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf. His 40 years of experience on the water shows itself quickly and always gives me good confidence that we’ll have a good day. Call Craig at 415-361-7757. Tell him Ryan sent you. You will always get bait, fish processing and bagging included in your fee.
My Napa “Namesake” … Wayne Ryan sent this note to say we all can still help to stop the dangerous Pebble Mine proposed for Alaska’s Bristol Bay. Please use the link below to say no to the Pebble Mine. You will be involved in helping to save half of the world’s sockeye salmon. In 2017, 59 million sockeye salmon where born in Bristol Bay:
Alaska's Bristol Bay is one of the most important places on earth for birds and salmon, but a massive mine proposed in the heart of this region is now under consideration by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. I just sent public comments urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reject the proposed mine. Will you join me? You can send your own comments through Audubon's Action Center: https://act.audubon.org/onlineactions/wvnVTIoo0EyiBx45g5_eOA2?ms=share