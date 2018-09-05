Stephanie Iacobacci, the St. Helena Parks and Recreation Department supervisor for adult and youth sports and the organizer of the summer bocce league, estimates that 60,000 bottles of wine have been consumed during this summer’s 17-week season.
That number will only increase this week as the summer season begins to wind down with the playoffs beginning Tuesday and concluding with the championship on Saturday. All games will be played at Crane Park.
Following the two play-in games on Tuesday, the bracket is now set at 16 teams. The Paisans, with a 46-2 record this season, are the number one seed for the playoffs.
The first official round will be Wednesday and the winner of those games will determine the Elite 8, which will play on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Final Four matches will be played Saturday starting at 3 p.m. The Championship match will immediately follow and will begin around 6:30 p.m., Iacobacci estimates.
One change to the final day of competition this year is the inclusion of a third-place game. Unlike in previous years, the final day of play will also feature a third-place game between the losers of the Final Four games.
The Championship will also include an end of season festivities that will feature local food and drinks. Iacobacci said that they’ll feature wine donated from local wineries – “Really, really good wine in fact,” she said – as well as a cake donated by Sunshine Foods and BBQ food truck. Admission is free.
“Some people joke that they wine and dine better than they play bocce ball,” Iacobacci said. “So we’re trying to have the best of both worlds so that people can come watch because it’s almost symbolizing the end of summer, and the beginning of harvest for a lot of people.”
Prizes will be handled somewhat differently this year, said Iacobacci. Instead of spending league funds on medals for first place teams from each night, and medals and a trophies for the first and second place playoff teams, the league won’t be doing medals for first place league teams. The dues that individuals pay to join the league go back into a bocce fund, which, with these changes, Iacobacci hopes to reinvest into the league.
“Not doing medals saved us a lot of money that I would like to use,” she said. “There are just things that could make these courts playable all year round.”
Iacobacci hopes to recognize league winners a different way, possibly through placards at the courts celebrating each league’s winners. She added that each league’s top team – as well as the first, second and third place teams – will receive a wine box “full of goodies.”
Iacobacci said she expects around 150 people to attend Saturday’s festivities.
All told, 1,600 players competed in the summer league this season.
“Something like 25 percent of our population plays bocce,” said Iacobacci. “Politics could be done here. They should just bring city council meetings out here.”
The reigning champion Hone Dogs are the second seed with a 45-3 record. They’ve won four of the last five summer league championships.
The rest of the seeds are as follows: 3, Olive Oilers, 40-5; 4 Know Your Roll, 36-9; 5, Oilers, 38-10; 6, Viva Bocce, 32-10; 7, Sharpshooters, 32-10; 8, Number Crunchers, 34-11; 9, Farmi-obi-denti, 36-12; 10, Bocce Buon Gusto, 36-12.
Seeds 11-18 are: 11, Grapestompers 32-13; 12, Il Pallino, 32-13; 13, Bella Bocce, 34-14; 14, Roll Models, 34-14; 15, Boccismo, 32-16; 16, Quattro Stupidos, 32-16; 17, Ball Droppers, 28-14; 18, Tainter Street Beetles, 28-17.