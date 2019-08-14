The 2019 Carpy Gang season kicks off its 11-week season this Saturday at St. Helena High School with the Pee Wee, Junior Varsity and Varsity teams hosting the Kelseyville Chiefs.
Pee Wees play first at 10 a.m., and they’ll be followed by the Junior Varsity at 11:30 a.m. and the Varsity at 1 p.m.
The Pee Wees, coached by Tony Montelli, are comprised of Jett Andriessen, Armando Gonzalez, Daniel Gonzalez, Sebastian Hendricks, Peter Herdell, Luciano Montelli, Daniel Nava, Jagger Parker, Brandon Solorio, Mason Solorio, Miguel Angel Zamudio and Adan Zepeda.
The Pee Wee cheer team, coached by Marina Montinelli, is made up of Eileen Alfaro, Natalie Alfaro, Odalys Avila, Brigitte Bello, Makenzie Blansette, Nachelle Blansette, Leila Brown, Aurora Canfield, Eden Castle, Alexandra Groth, Frances Harvey, Dottie Hearn, Penny Hoffmeister, Isabella Jimenez, Jitzel Legorreta, Josselyn Legorreta, Malia Lund, Ava Milne, Dream Nava, Dorie Pecota and Lily Ridgway
The members of the Junior Varsity team, coached by Joe Herdell, are Latif Basile, Nick Beck, Henry Castro, Hugh Davies, Tommy Garrett, Nicholas Groth, Oliver Harvey, Adam Herdell, Erick Hernandez-Jimenez, Pedro Pablo Hernandez, AJ Smith, Burleigh Weeman and Kendrik Wilmots.
The Junior Varsity cheer squad, also coached Montinelli, is Maya Brown, Brissa Gomez, Nora Lea Hearn, Lucy Hoffmeister, Lola Honig, Jessalene Jones, Ella Landstrom, Lucia Missaggia, Juliette Parker and Diana Romero.
The Varsity team, also coached by Joe Herdell, is made up of Sam Beck, Kaedyn Bissember, Brandon Burgess, Justin Legorreta, Micah Marquez, Francisco Ortega, Sam Raunegger, Jacob Rosenstiel, Wesley Wagner and Isaiah Williams.
And finally the Varsity cheer squad, coached by Hailey Covey, is Beatrice Anagnostakis, Gabriela Avina, Bella Caldera, Ondine Castle, Morgan Cuddy, Oliva Earls, Caelyn Farrell, Laney Hanson, Alexis Lund, Camila Macias, Moriah Meyer, Sofia Montelli, Mya Moya Diaz, Valeria Ortiz, Meirah Pepe, Evelyn Sanchez, Elizabeth Serna, Samantha Solano, Mhairi Viera and Angelina Zepeda-Ceja.
While the registration period for the cheer program has closed, football is still open. The last day to register is Aug. 30. Registration is free this year.
For more information go to carpygang.com.