The 2018-19 high school sports season officially came to a close over the weekend with the completion of the track and field season at the CIF State Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis, where St. Helena sophomore Harper McClain and Justin-Siena senior Gianna Troppy competed.
McClain capped her first season running track with a seventh-place finish in the girls 3200 on Saturday. The field for the event was comprised of 27 runners and McClain was one of two underclassmen who finished in the top 10.
McClain ran the two-mile race in a personal best of 10 minutes, 29.68 seconds, the 6th-fastest time ever by a girl in Redwood Empire history, per redwoodempirerunning.com. Her time also improves on the school record she already owns in the girls 3200 she set this year. She also owns the school records in girls 1600 and 800.
Kristin Fahy of La Costa Canyon High School won the event at state with a time of 10:11.38.
Troppy qualified for the state meet in the girls high jump, which held preliminaries on Friday.
She tied her personal best with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches to finish 21st in the event. Coronado High School’s Alysah Hickey, who’s committed to jump for the University of Oregon next year, won the event with a jump of 5-8.
Buchanan High School’s girls won the CIF team title, while Clovis North High School won the boys.