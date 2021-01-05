College Football: St. Helena grad Martin an intern football athletic trainer for No. 1 Alabama

“I began to apply for internships and, in the summer of 2018, I did a two-month internship with Alabama football. I loved it; I found the environment to be a great fit for me. There I learned the discipline it took to work with a high-profile team. I was asked to apply for the full-time intern athletic training position. After my graduation, I moved to Tuscaloosa.”

She’s learned to work with players who are not only at the top level of college football but are on the verge of making the NFL. Some are already in the NFL.

“As an athletic trainer I am fortunate to work with every player on the team from a medical standpoint. In the offseason, previous players always return to train and rehabilitate acute/chronic injuries (so) I get the experience of working with collegiate and professional athletes here,” Martin said.

The stakes are high, but she enjoys everything about it.

“I love how everyone here treats each other as family,” she said. “It’s a great environment to be around.”

Martin doesn’t feel like an outsider with the nation’s No. 1 ranked football program, either.