Commentary: Carpy Gang's switch to flag football well intended

Change can be something making noise in your pocket. More often, it refers to something being different.

The Carpy Gang, St. Helena’s youth football program since 1936, recently revealed it is making a drastic change.

Starting with the fall 2022 season, the Carpy Gang Alumni Association board will modify its approach to how football is taught and played. The board announced in a released statement in this space on April 6 that “in an effort to be forward-thinking and to ensure Carpy Gang continues to flourish for future generations, we will be moving away from tackle football and instead will provide a flag football season.”

Carpy Gang is not moving away from tackle football entirely. It will still offer it at the seventh- and eighth-grade levels, in preparation for high school football.

Al Carpy founded the Carpy Gang in 1936, providing a place for St. Helenans to play sports and learn life lessons that translated into adulthood. Yours truly patrolled the Upvalley beat, St. Helena and Calistoga, from 2004-2014 and was always fascinated by the stories that came before my time.

Today’s generation knows the Carpy Gang only as St. Helena’s youth football league, but it also once included boxing, track and field, basketball and baseball. Once Little League was organized in St. Helena, there was no longer a need to coach the younger players, but the Carpy Blue Sox program continued for the older players outside the Little League program.

In that respect, the Carpy Gang’s transition into flag football is more fitting than one may think. The organization is making this change to attract a larger audience because registration will be open to all interested kids regardless of weight or gender.

As I look at this issue in a vacuum, I can hear the grovels on both extremes. The overprotective parents will say “It’s about time they did something,” while the old-schoolers will grovel with “It’s the wussification of America.”

Strictly overprotective parents are not the only ones driving this movement. There are also numerous retired NFL players who have openly said they would not want their sons playing football, including Troy Aikman, Bart Scott, Terry Bradshaw, Drew Brees, and Brett Favre. All but Scott were quarterbacks, but none are/were shrinking violets. Count free agent Adrian Peterson, 37, in that group, too.

I would still contend that playing tackle football has never been safer. The reasons are vast, including equipment upgrades, rules more protective of helmet-to-helmet contact, and concussion protocols that are much more strict. The latter is not as simple as “How many fingers am I holding up? Three. OK, you’re good to go.” In this situation, the coach has little to no say on a kid going back into the game.

The reason I am in favor of the change, however, comes from both personal experience and from talking to those notorious for old-school takes whose line of thinking is completely the opposite of what I would have thought. My 13-year-old son played in the Next Level flag football league each of the previous three seasons. As for his desire to play high school football, I will leave the decision in his hands.

Having seen the flag football experience up close for three years as a parent, I see enormous value in this format. For openers, it allows a kid to learn the game both schematically and athletically without getting hit. Contrary to popular belief, flag football is not just a passing league. There are also running plays, so defenders can still learn to play against both run and pass honestly.

I have heard numerous different takes on whether or not it is advantageous for a youngster to play tackle football before high school. My beliefs have actually gone all over the map. What swayed me was talking to two former assistant coaches who were on Les Franco’s staff at both Napa (1979-1989) and Vintage (2000-2006).

I’m not going to reveal the coaches’ names for confidentiality purposes, but these two guys are quintessential old-school football coaches. The common denominator of their message was two-fold: Kids playing tackle football before high school may have an experience advantage, but not a fundamental advantage. Some arrive in high school with bad fundamental habits that need to be broken, whereas a first-time player might be more coachable because they don’t know any different.

The only tangible advantages to playing tackle football before high school is, one, knowing what a padded uniform feels like and, two, knowing specific terminology such as “strong right.”

The sport of football has received much negative attention on the national level.

The reasons are semi-vast, including various retired players having been diagnosed with head trauma that includes early onset dementia as a result of concussions suffered in their playing days.

It is also widely believed that head trauma led to former All-Pro linebacker Junior Seau committing suicide in 2013.

In a sense, I would contend part of the problem that precipitated throughout the years was that television highlight shows would promote blow-up shots rather than textbook tackles. It makes sense because sensationalized blow-up shots sell viewership and perhaps led youngsters to emulate such acts. Textbook tackles are viewed as ordinary.

I am all in favor of educating proper techniques. Youngsters need to understand that just because they are wearing pads and helmets, they are not invincible. The problem lies in that just because your kid operates with proper fundamentals does not mean a kid he makes contact with will do the same.

There are some youth football leagues that promote tackle football by the age of 5.

That age is way too soon, although I would contend that colliding with a slow 145-pounder is less of a concern than a 115-pound heat-seeking missile.

When I first started hearing arguments of banning tackle football until certain ages, I too became dismissive and thought people were being overprotective. But I became more receptive when I heard retired NFL players expressing their concerns because they played the game at levels most of us can only dream.

The decision by the Carpy Gang is well-intended. As for what the outcome will be, we shall see. But I’m much more receptive than I once was.