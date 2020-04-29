Commentary: Looking back at St. Helena High's baseball season in 2005

The win over St. Vincent proved significant because it meant the team surpassed its win total from 2004. Not to mention, the win highlighted by a most impressive complete-game, three-hit shutout from Brookman who struck out three batters and only threw 71 pitches. What made Brookman’s performance even more impressive was that the Saints led 1-0 until the top of the seventh before scoring two insurance runs.

The Saints, however, would lose five of their next seven to drop to 6-7. St. Helena would need to win four of five to record its first winning season since 1982 and three of five to have its first nonlosing campaign since 1988 (the Saints went 13-13 that season).

St. Helena would go on to win four straight including the aforementioned 5-0 win over Fort Bragg in the lidlifter of a doubleheader. The Saints entered the twinbill with wins over Clear Lake (8-1), Cloverdale (8-2), and Lower Lake (11-1).

What I remember most about the day of the Fort Bragg doubleheader was interviewing three members of the 1982 team (Tom Johnston, Dan Beltrami and Tim O’Leary) during the game. I had set up time to interview them beforehand because I was confident the Saints would get at least a split of the doubleheader. The 1982 Saints went 9-7 but closed the season losing four straight.