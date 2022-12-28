County Football Insider: Robledo shines on defense for SRJC

St. Helena High graduate Ivan Robledo finished with 19 tackles — 16 solo stops and three assisted stops — in eight games as a freshman linebacker for Santa Rosa Junior College this fall.

The 2021 Napa County Player of the Year also had two sacks for 11 yards, 3.5 tackles for combined losses of 15 yards, and a fumble recovery.

Napa Valley players among nominees for All-State

Five Napa Valley players are listed as nominees from CIF North Coast Section schools for the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on Dec. 9.

Vintage’s Matt Ackman (defensive line) and Elias Alvarez (linebacker), American Canyon’s Kaleb Anderson (quarterback) and Kapono Liu (running back/linebacker), and Justin-Siena’s Brandon Guiducci (linebacker) are among the nominees.

Clear Lake receives honorable mention

Clear Lake-Lakeport (12-2), Del Norte-Crescent City (9-2) and St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (12-1) received honorable mention for small schools in the final state rankings compiled by Cal Hi Sports and announced at calhisports.com on Dec. 17.

Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1) was No. 9 in the final medium schools Top 20. Also in the rankings were No. 11 Campolindo-Moraga (12-1) and No. 20 El Cerrito (12-1). Acalanes-Lafayette (10-2), Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (8-5), San Marin-Novato (13-2) and Windsor (10-3) were named honorable mention for medium schools. Saint Mary’s-Albany (11-1) was No. 12 in the final small schools Top 15.

North Coast Section teams making the Top 75 rankings of Dec. 17 were No. 9 De La Salle-Concord (9-4), No. 25 Pittsburg (11-3), No. 56 Clayton Valley-Concord (8-5), No. 57 San Ramon Valley-Danville (12-3), No. 65 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1) and No. 69 Campolindo-Moraga (12-1).

CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games

North Coast Section teams went 1-3 the 2022 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games.

San Marin-Novato won the Division 4-A title, defeating Granada Hills, 32-8.

De La Salle-Concord, Pittsburg and San Ramon Valley-Danville each lost.

Lincoln-San Diego defeated De La Salle in the Division 1-AA game, 33-28.

Liberty-Bakersfield defeated Pittsburg in the Division 1-A game, 48-20.

Granite Hills defeated San Ramon Valley in overtime, 31-24, in the Division 2-A game.

There were 10 other games.

In the open division, it was St. John Bosco-Bellflower over Serra-San Mateo, 45-0.

In Division 2-AA, it was Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista over McClymonds-Oakland, 26-18.

In Division 3-AA, it was Grant-Sacramento over San Jacinto, 36-34.

In Division 3-A, it was Laguna Hills over Bellarmine-San Jose, 28-27.

In Division 4-AA, it was Escalon over Northwood, 28-7.

In Division 5-AA, it was Hughson over Muir, 9-6.

In Division 5-A, it was Orland over Shafter, 20-7.

In Division 6-AA, it was Classical Academy over Santa Teresa, 7-0.

In Division 6-A, it was Atascadero over San Gabriel, 41-0.

In Division 7-A, it was Lincoln-San Francisco over Crenshaw, 54-6.

Meanwhile, Pinole Valley defeated Mendota, 34-21, in the Division 7-AA title game on Dec. 3.

Parlett at Case Western Reserve University

Caden Parlett played in three games as a freshman running back for Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Ohio), and ran for 47 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Parlett, a Justin-Siena High graduate, had a long run of eight yards.

Case Western Reserve is an NCAA Division III school.

Parlett was named as Justin-Siena’s team MVP and first-team All-Vine Valley Athletic League after rushing for 1,434 yards as a senior. He also scored 15 touchdowns and had 216 yards receiving.

He was the recipient of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame Scholarship.

Del Rosario at College of San Mateo

Sophomore wide receiver Justin Del Rosario of American Canyon played in six games and caught four passes for College of San Mateo, which won the California Community College Athletic Association state championship with a 55-0 win over Riverside City College on Dec. 10 in San Mateo.

Del Rosario, an American Canyon High graduate, had 87 yards receiving, averaging 14.5 yards per catch.

Bowers an Academic All-American

Brock Bowers of Napa excels more than as a tight end for undefeated University of Georgia, the Southeastern Conference champion that continues its season in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday.

The 2021 Napa High School graduate also excels in the classroom.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, it was announced by College Sports Communicators at academicallamerica.com that Bowers was selected to the 2022 Academic All-America Football Teams.

The sophomore, was selected first team in NCAA Division I. He is a finance major and has a 3.59 grade-point average.

Bowers leads Georgia in receiving with 52 receptions for 726 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 93 yards rushing on six carries and three touchdowns.

University of Georgia Athletics, in a report at georgiadogs.com, said “Bowers has been a pivotal blocker for a Bulldog offense that averages 207 yards on the ground and has allowed only seven sacks this year.”

Georgia (13-0, 8-0 SEC) and Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big 10) meet in the College Football Playoff Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday in Atlanta. ESPN will carry the game.

Bowers’ honors this year include:

* Winner of the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country.

* American Football Coaches Association FBS Coaches’ All-America First Team.

* Football Writers Association of America All-America First Team.

* Second-team offense The Associated Press All-America team.

* ESPN’s 2022 All-America team.

* First-team offense USA TODAY Sports’ All-America team.

* Third-team offense 2022 PFF College All-America Team.

* 2022 CBS Sports/247Sports All-America team.

* Second-team offense Sporting News’ 2022 College Football All-America Team.

* All-Southeastern Conference First Team.

* Unanimous, first-team offense, The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference.

* First-team offense 2022 PFF College All-SEC Team.

* Second-team offense 2022 Walter Camp All-America.

About making its 2022 All-America team, ESPN said on its website that “Tight end was one of the hardest positions to pick this season because there were so many good ones. But Bowers gets the nod as the country’s most complete player at the position. He’s a big-play threat in the passing game, runs great routes, blocks like an offensive lineman and can make defenders miss after the catch and when the Dawgs hand the ball off to him.”

Hofmann on Northern Arizona coaching staff

Kyle Hofmann, who was Vintage High’s head coach from 2013-2015, joined the Northern Arizona University coaching staff as the Lumberjacks’ Director of Recruiting and Player Personnel.

Hofmann started with Northern Arizona, a member of the Big Sky Conference, on Sept. 1. Northern Arizona is located in Flagstaff.

Hofmann had been at Tennessee State University as the Tigers’ Director of Recruiting, in the program’s support staff. Tennessee State plays in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Before that, Hofmann was at the University of West Florida, serving as Director of Player Personnel, coaching specialists and also working as the assistant defensive line coach for two years. West Florida (13-2 overall) won the NCAA Division II title, defeating Minnesota State, 48-40, in the national championship game at McKinney ISD Stadium, in McKinney, Texas, in 2019.

West Florida finished No. 1 in the final 2019 AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) Division II Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Hofmann was at Phoenix College, working as defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and defensive backs coach, in 2018.

He coached at the high school level for 16 years.

NCS teams in final divisional state rankings

Nine CIF North Coast Section teams are in the final divisional state rankings, as announced by calhisports.com on Dec. 19.

De La Salle-Concord (9-4) is No. 9 in Division I.

In Division III, it’s No. 2 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-1), No. 4 Campolindo-Moraga (12-1), No. 9 El Cerrito (12-1), No. 14 Windsor (10-3), No. 15 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (8-5).

St. Mary’s-Berkeley (11-1) is No. 12 in Division IV.

In Division V, it’s No. 4 Clear Lake (12-2) and No. 5 St. Vincent de Paul (12-1).

American Canyon in NCS Rankings

American Canyon High (8-4) was No. 22 in the MaxPreps NCS Rankings of Dec. 11, announced at maxpreps.com.

The top 10 were No. 1 De La Salle, No. 2 Pittsburg, No. 3 San Ramon Valley, No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter, No. 5 Marin Catholic, No. 6 Campolindo, No. 7 El Cerrito, No. 8 Liberty, No. 9 Rancho Cotate and No. 10 San Marin.

At No. 11 was Acalanes, followed by No. 12 Del Norte, No. 13 Windsor, No. 14 Heritage, No. 15 California, No. 16 Amador Valley, No. 17 Cardinal Newman, No. 18 Antioch, No. 19 James Logan and No. 20 Foothill-Pleasanton.

Also, in the rankings are No. 21 St. Vincent de Paul, No. 23 Freedom, No. 24 Monte Vista and No. 25 Miramonte.

San Francisco Chronicle final top 25

Fourteen CIF North Coast Section teams are in The San Francisco Chronicle’s final top 25, announced at sfchronicle.com on Dec. 12.

De La Salle was No. 2, Pittsburg No. 3, Clayton Valley Charter No. 5, San Ramon Valley No. 6, Marin Catholic No. 7, and Campolindo No. 8. Also, in the rankings are No. 11 El Cerrito, No. 12 San Marin, No. 17 Windsor, No. 18 Rancho Cotate, No. 19 Cardinal Newman, No. 20 Liberty, No. 22 Acalanes and No. 24 St. Vincent de Paul.

NorCalPreps final Top 20

Five CIF North Coast Section teams, led by No. 2-ranked De La Salle, were in the NorCalPreps final Top 20, announced norcalpreps.rivals.com on Dec. 12.

Pittsburg was at No. 4. Also, in the Top 20 were No. 18 Clayton Valley Charter, No. 19 San Ramon Valley and No. 20 Marin Catholic.

Final JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings

College of San Mateo (12-1) was No. 1 in the final JCGridiron Dirty 30 Rankings, announced in a report at jcgridiron.rivals.com on Dec. 15.

Other Northern California schools in the rankings were No. 23 American River-Sacramento (8-4), No. 24 Laney-Oakland (8-3), No. 30 City College of San Francisco (7-4).

Among those listed on the bubble were Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (7-4), Butte-Oroville (7-4), Feather River-Quincy (11-0), Sierra-Rocklin (6-5), Modesto (5-6).