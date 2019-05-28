Sometimes there are great players that deserve better legacies.
The Major League Baseball world was shaken on Monday morning with the news of 20-year MLB veteran Bill Buckner having passed away at age 69 as a result of dementia.
Buckner played 22 seasons in the big leagues from 1969-90. Unfortunately, he is most remembered for his error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, when he let Mookie Wilson's ground ball get through his legs. The error allowed the game-winning run to score, and the Mets went on to win the series in seven games.
The Red Sox were seeking their first World Series title since 1918. Boston later lifted its curse by winning four World Series crowns from 2004-2018.
Following his playing career, Buckner spent some time coaching and managing in independent and minor leagues. He officially retired from baseball in 2014.
I first started following baseball in 1982 and when I heard that Buckner graduated from Napa High School in 1968, I became an instant fan of his.
Though I grew up a San Francisco Giants fan, I remember going to an Oakland A’s game when they were hosting the Red Sox. When Buckner came up to bat, I remember thinking, “Wow, he’s from my hometown.”
Buckner was enshrined in the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997 and the CIF Sac Joaquin Section Hall of Fame in 2010.
Buckner was born in Vallejo, about a half hour south of Napa but grew up in American Canyon, which is located between Napa and Vallejo. American Canyon, however, did not get its own high school until 2010, which meant kids that lived there went to school in Napa.
Just think, Buckner could have been an American Canyon Wolves player.
While I’m not suggesting that his aforementioned error should be summarily dismissed, it is also important to remember that while it was the final play of that game, there were other factors that are attributable to the Red Sox losing that World Series.
Regardless of profession, I have always believed that a person’s resume is the body of work over a period of time. Unlike some Napa and Vallejo natives, I never had the pleasure of meeting Buckner. Everyone I talked to that either met or knew him spoke in glowing terms. I have no reason to think anything to the contrary.
The grace in which he handled years of criticism, and especially in the face of death threats is exemplary. I don’t know if anyone could have handled it better.
As I look at Buckner’s career, I can’t help but think, “It’s a crying shame that he does not have a better legacy in baseball.” Those who truly know the game appreciate it, while the short-sighted ones point to a certain night in 1986 and let it overshadow his greatness.
Though he only played in one All-Star Game (1981), strong arguments can be made that he belongs in the Hall of Fame. Buckner played for the Los Angeles Dodgers (1969-1976), Chicago Cubs (1977-1984), Red Sox (1984-1987, 1990), California Angels (1987-1988) and Kansas City Royals (1988-1989).
The bottom line is that Buckner deserves to be remembered for much more than the error. Anyone with a clear conscience can see that the good he did in baseball far outweighed the bad.
Buckner finished his career with a .289 batting average, .321 on base percentage and .408 slugging percentage. Though he is remembered for the aforementioned error, Buckner recorded a fielding percentage of .991 playing first base, left field and right field.
Buckner compiled 2,715 career hits and 174 home runs. He was the National League batting champ in 1980 and received MVP votes in five different seasons.
In the 1970s and 1980s, only all-time hits leader Pete Rose compiled more hits.
When I think of Buckner’s career, it takes me back to when baseball was a different game. It was before Performance Enhancing Drug (PED) era. You did not see cartoon-like home run totals. The emphasis was about making contact. Buckner was the epitome of the term “tough out.”
He still holds the Napa High record for fewest strikeouts in a season (one) with a minimum of 50 at-bats. Buckner never had a game in which he struck out three times and once had a stretch where he went nearly 200 at bats without a strikeout.
Those numbers are hard to fathom in today’s game where about one-third of the at-bats end either in a walk, strikeout or home run. In 22 seasons, Buckner had 7,764 plate appearances and only struck out 453 times. That’s one strikeout per 17.1 plate appearances.
Let that marinate for just a moment.
Since Buckner is no longer on this Earth in body, it behooves everyone to think of Buckner’s legacy as heavenly.