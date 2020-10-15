Fishing Is My Day Job: A banner day on the Delta

I have the fondest personal memories of Cooch. Years ago he used to run the Delta pro/youth bass tournament. I planned to bring my friend, Stefano Particelli, who was 15 at the time — and asked Cooch to pair him up with a top Pro. We struck gold when Stefano was assigned to fish with the famous Dee Thomas. (Dee was inducted in the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame in 2007.)

I asked Dee if I could tag along with them to record that day for my fishing column — and he said yes. To make a long story short, Stefano, the youngest of the five finalists, came in second and scored the big bass trophy. I’ll never forget when he pulled it out of the water, Dee said, “That’s the winning fish.” The wind was blowing a gale so Dee said it was too dangerous to be on the big Delta rivers — that we needed to find some quiet sloughs that would deliver big bass — and we did.