Fishing Is My Day Job: A banner day on the Delta

Listen To These Striper Numbers … caught on a fly! St. Helena angler Eric Titus AND HIS FRIEND, Bill Larkin from Orinda, caught and released 65 striped bass — 30 were keepers (18 inches or more) — in one day. That’s a week’s worth of striper fishing! Pro Delta guide Mike Costello (209-367-5997) kept then drifting along weed bars in open water. They threw sinking flies and stripped them back.
Eric said the bite came immediately — and continuously — all the way back to the boat. It’s obvious there were lots of fish there and the quick, persistent bite just supported that. Quick bites tell us that there are lots of fish available and the aggressive ones pounce on the bait quickly before another fish can get to it.
Look at the width of that tail. That is where a striper get its power stroke because it can displace a lot of water with each swing. Hang on tight and keep that tip up when the striper gets near enough to the boat to see it. That’s when he puts that tail into overdrive for some wild runs.
Here’s how Eric described this trophy day: “It was a banner day on the Delta that day.” Amen, Eric. Thanks for sharing — and thanks for releasing the bass to get bigger and stronger — and make some more babies.
More Delta Doings … with a St. Helena connection. The Yamamoto Big Bass Challenge out of Russo’s Marina two weekends ago saw big bass of 12.96 pounds caught by Delta veteran Dan Fonte throwing a Flapping Hog lure. And, a 10.83-pound largemouth on a Senko by Mark Casey. They were competing for the Andy “Cooch” Cuccia Memorial Big Bass Award.
I have the fondest personal memories of Cooch. Years ago he used to run the Delta pro/youth bass tournament. I planned to bring my friend, Stefano Particelli, who was 15 at the time — and asked Cooch to pair him up with a top Pro. We struck gold when Stefano was assigned to fish with the famous Dee Thomas. (Dee was inducted in the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame in 2007.)
I asked Dee if I could tag along with them to record that day for my fishing column — and he said yes. To make a long story short, Stefano, the youngest of the five finalists, came in second and scored the big bass trophy. I’ll never forget when he pulled it out of the water, Dee said, “That’s the winning fish.” The wind was blowing a gale so Dee said it was too dangerous to be on the big Delta rivers — that we needed to find some quiet sloughs that would deliver big bass — and we did.
We Lost Another Good One … in July. Angler, and friend of anglers, Paul Wilms passed away July 15. His extensive involvement in farming at every level made him an expert in farm ponds — and by extension an expert in fish behavior. I remember fondly being invited to fish in his home ponds up near Aetna Springs. Paul and his wife, Betty, would wave from their kitchen porch as I drove in. Later, Paul might drop by to watch me fish. His communications were mostly head turns — indicating where I ought to be casting. I followed his instructions every time. There were two main ponds as I recall — one held trout and the other had some seriously big bass in it.
But the gene pool runs deep. Paul and Betty’s grandson Mitchell Wilms is the founder of the St Helena High School Fishing Club.
Heads Up … for a special date. Dungeness crab season opens on Nov. 7. This old “swamp Yankee” with a taste for Maine lobster got switched to these sweet-eating crabs over 40 years ago. Gotta have them with mayo — not drawn butter — on the lobster. Better make your crab trip reservation early — to be sure your family has a big plateful for Thanksgiving. There will also be some combo trips offered, targeting more than one species of fish.
I Googled: “Dungeness crab fishing party boats, San Francisco Bay Area” and got pages of options. Have a look and good Luck.
Watch Now: On the Napa River Trail with Carol and Gail
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!