Family Fishing Dynasty?… Here’s one of the many — right in Napa County.
Let me start you off with St. Helena angler Kirsten Hampton Brown. Kristen and her ace fishing partner Marty Mullarkey scored 65 trout on fly rods in their third year of fishing the Yellowstone River together. Their numbers are trending nicely — 60 fish in year one, then 61 last year, and now 65.
Check out these fly fishing family connections. Kristen’s dad, Rob, is the real deal with those skinny little rods. Ethan Brown, Kirsten’s husband, adds solid depth to the family involvement in fly fishing. I featured his daughter, Lauren in a long ago column when she had just taken up fly tying as a youngster. We celebrated at the Model Bakery — with cookies and hot chocolate.
Coming online will be Kirsten and Ethan’s 7-year-old daughter, Swede, who is already casting tight loops.
Stay tuned: I’m expecting more news from this team over the years ahead. Hope we can get Swede over to the bakery for a cookie and hot chocolate — my treat.
Albacore Tuna… All the way up north to Brookings? Yes, the weather and water temperatures did their dance of harmony to bring these long fins up north – and close to shore where mere mortals could catch them on flat water. Dave Hurley’s Weekend Best Bets Hot Sheet called it an “epic week of tuna fishing for the North Coast.” It started last Wednesday and continued non-stop till this past Tuesday.
Usually you have to brave a scary all night ride out to sea as far as 50 miles to get into tuna. Contrast that with Tony Sepulveda’s report that his clients had their first tuna just 18 miles from the bay entrance. I’m told that everybody who went tuna fishing “got all they wanted.”
Now, about putting them all in those little round cans?
Is this old news – in terms of your planning to fish? Not really, this bite is fleeting and rare, so by the time you hear of it, it’s over. Score this as some good news for us up here. If you want to catch a tuna bite, tell your favorite ocean fishing captain so they can call you when they get the albacore news.
And, Back To King Salmon… That bite seems to have come back on according to all local reports. I’m hearing limit days and 20-pound plus weights. We’re expecting it to stay solid for the rest of the month as the big ones drop down southward to the Bay Area.
The salmon fleet is keyed into this move. Make some reservations now for your own sack of fresh fish that you caught yourself.
Some boats I follow are: The New Sea Angler (875-3344) at Bodega Bay and The Argo (415 361-7757) at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf .
As a kind of follow-on to this, more and more salmon will start to line up to swim back home to spawn. We’ll start to hear of Delta action – then big scores in those deep, cold water holes on the Sac and Feather.
These will ramp up late September and early October. In fact, we’re planning a Feather trip then with my 26-year pro river guide, Kevin Brock (800 995-5543). Call soon; it’s his busy season.
Why Is Fishing… called angling – and therefore – fishermen called anglers? Here’s one I know you have been waiting for. The most prominent answers seem to be:
1. It derives from the bend (angle) of the fish hook dating way back in history. Here’s one description I Googled up that seems to say it best:
“Fishermen are called anglers because the Middle English verb for ‘to fish’ was angelen, and that verb came from the Old English noun for hook, as mentioned above. This predates the borrowing of Norman aungle, originally ‘corner (of a room)’ into Middle English. This French word goes back to roughly the same PIE root as the angle ‘hook’ word, but the routes these two words took is different. The angle is one in the hook, and not in the rod and line.”
2. It comes from the angle of the line to the fishing rod. Here Google says: “Simply dangle the weighted line coursing thru the loops on the rod and notice the angle at the junction of the line-rod tip! This is why fishermen are referred to as anglers.”
While we don’t have to choose, No. 1 above speaks loudest to me. Tell me about your take on the word “angling” in relation to fishing.