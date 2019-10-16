Molly Kenward… took her dad, Tor, fly fishing in Alaska’s mighty Bristol Bay in September. Both of them caught and released trophy size fish, led by Molly’s 29-inch wild rainbow trout.
See Tor’s contender—a massive arctic char.
Just a note on the significance of the size of Molly’s trout: a 17-inch trout is a nice catch. A 21-inch trout is pushing trophy class. A 29-inch wild rainbow on a fly is a lifetime accomplishment and memory.
They fished in Bristol Bay up in Alaska, a beautiful and wild area where the native Alaskans have survived by using the bay’s abundant sockeye salmon runs. In 2018, 59 percent of the world’s supply of sockeye salmon came from Bristol Bay. The native Alaskans there simply call these salmon, “Life.”
All Men And Women… of good will need to stand up and be heard on a terrible attack on this region. A bunch of rich old white guys wants to build a mine in a critical area there – carrying the ever-present danger of polluting Bristol Bay forever in flood conditions.
Please go online to savebristolbay.org and click on the “Take Action” tab to help save Bristol Bay—and over half of the world’s population of sockeye salmon.
At a time when experts everywhere are saying that we’ll be needing to eat more food from the ocean to survive, we can’t be killing so much of it. No, those little net pens of farmed fish will not feed us. We’ll need the abundance of wild fish to do the job.
When he returned from a fishing trip there, local fly guy Scott Snowden told me that Bristol Bay is one of the most beautiful places on earth.
Lake Berryessa… is now at 432 feet above msl (mean sea level) – 8 feet below Glory Hole. Thanks to Peter Kilkus, the main man at The Berryessa News for this update.
Last year at this time the lake level was 16 feet below the Glory Hole. And in 2017 the level was 9 feet below Glory Hole. It’s nice that it is the highest it has been in three years just at the time of the fall lake “turnover.” This event causes the water column to have the same temperature in a taller stretch of water – giving the fish an opportunity to live in more space available to your fishing lure.
At Steves Hardware… “Building Community” is not a slogan – it is their way of life. And we all benefit from that every day. During last week’s power outage they were open long hours to serve our emergency needs—and kindly set up a cell phone charging station at their back door.
What’s this got to do with fishing? Well, I get my fishing license there every year. Bought two whole rod/reel setups there last summer. They supply me with other outdoor stuff – ice packs, coolers, bungee cords and flash light bulbs.
Thanks go to that whole Steves team. After being a customer there for the past 42 years, I’m re-upping for 42 more.