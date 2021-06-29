Fishing Is My Day Job: All about that bass

What’s Better Than A Good Luck Charm … Invite one of St. Helena’s A Team fishing experts on your next trip. Look how well it worked for me when I fished for a couple of days at Clear Lake with St. Helena angler Brent Randol:
We caught and released 100 largemouth bass in 12 hours of “bait in the water” fishing over two days. The fish were big, strong and clean. Most were caught just inside long thick weed lines. The bites were quick and strong. Our pro guide, Bob Myskey (274-0373), tells us that means a lot of competition for food makes the bass aggressive.
They came in flurries — with each of us having our own flurry — hooking five or six fish in a row. We were stuck on number 99 as our time on Day 2 was winding down. I drew on my luck and stuck a 7-pound, 14-ounce bass with only seconds to go. Got him away from the weeds where he might hunker down and stay — but then had to keep him from jumping out of the water where he could throw the hook. They learn that when they are trying to eat blackbirds — kind of blowing it out before it gets stuck in their mouths.
Read The Line … to know when a big bass is going to try to jump. You’ll see it flatten out as the fish comes up to the surface. It’s not easy but you’ve gotta shove your rod tip straight down into the lake to push that bass back down. Don’t lose concentration that calls for a bent rod that keeps pressure on throughout this exciting battle. The minute you see that your action has, in fact, discouraged the bass from jumping — it’s time to wind him in with a bent rod to a tight line. Thanks, Brent, for sending out “luck lines” to me as this episode was unfolding. Let’s do it again.
It’s Big Koke Time In Berryessa … Cassie Salvador of Vacaville caught a 19.25-inch kokanee on an RMT dodger behind an RMT spinner hoochie just above the bottom at 54 feet. Overall it was called a ”great week” by regular Berryessa guide Troy Barr. He told the Hot Sheet that “the big ones are just now starting to show up."
Ocean Salmon Time — Again … It started last Saturday. It’s that magic season that fills party boats and six-packs up and down the coast. Yep, get your BBQ out, cleaned and prepped — but no need to rush to book an early salmon hunt. Lots of things in flux in those early days; give the Captains a week or 10 days to sort them out and establish a workable pattern. Then go pound them — and send pix of your big ones to me.
We Promised More … than we have. Listen to Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, executive director of Restore The Delta, an environmental group in Stockton. She told us of an announcement in the June 22 Mercury News about a “$10 million emergency project to build a massive rock barrier through part of the Delta in Contra Costa County to preserve water supplies for millions of people across the state … It’s a massive rock barrier — 800 feet long — the size of San Francisco’s Transamerica Pyramid laid on its side."
No question that we need water for people — and it will become more urgent as our drought worsens. But Barbara restates a simple fact that Californians lived with for decades: “We have promised far more water through water rights than exists in the system.” That needs to be fixed — but politicians might not be able to pull that trigger. It’s time to ask them for a re-set.
Out And About … usually appears here in December when I like to talk about shopping in town. But, here in July, I needed to say “Goodbye” to the whole team at Vasconi’s. Patty and Hap: the Ryans (now three generations of us) have been relying on you for prescriptions and more for the past 46 years. I marked my fishing seasons with sun protection products from you. I will miss your selection of greeting cards and holiday gift wrappings. It doesn’t get more personal than that. Well, yes it does — regularly Hap would quiz me about local fishing holes, and we would share our best secrets. Where will I ever get those Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post calendars you had every year (April 2021 was the fishing theme month)? It’s time to go out and play, Patty and Hap — but we’ll miss you.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net.