Fishing Is My Day Job: All about that bass

What’s Better Than A Good Luck Charm … Invite one of St. Helena’s A Team fishing experts on your next trip. Look how well it worked for me when I fished for a couple of days at Clear Lake with St. Helena angler Brent Randol:

We caught and released 100 largemouth bass in 12 hours of “bait in the water” fishing over two days. The fish were big, strong and clean. Most were caught just inside long thick weed lines. The bites were quick and strong. Our pro guide, Bob Myskey (274-0373), tells us that means a lot of competition for food makes the bass aggressive.

They came in flurries — with each of us having our own flurry — hooking five or six fish in a row. We were stuck on number 99 as our time on Day 2 was winding down. I drew on my luck and stuck a 7-pound, 14-ounce bass with only seconds to go. Got him away from the weeds where he might hunker down and stay — but then had to keep him from jumping out of the water where he could throw the hook. They learn that when they are trying to eat blackbirds — kind of blowing it out before it gets stuck in their mouths.