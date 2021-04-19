Fishing Is My Day Job: Big trophy bass at Clear Lake

Happy Days Are Here Again … We started our 2021 Clear Lake “bass attack” April 9 and 10 — with four more trips planned this spring. My old friend, fishing partner and long-term colleague at Beringer, Doug Roberts, and I caught and released 29 fish over the two-day trip. Pro guide Bob Myskey manned the net. A quick sudden weather front and cold mornings kept the water cold and limited our opportunities. The water temperature was 58 degrees; at 60 the big fish get frisky.
Carolina rigs, Senko’s, small plastics and live minnows all contributed to the score. As usual, both days Doug was out of the blocks fast; he scored the first, last and most fish. I caught the biggest each day. Slow it down is the way to fish right now. “Do Nothing” fishing on drop shot rigs is the best way to use them. Let the water movement give them a natural push. We are going into the best bass fishing time of the year. Call your favorite guide now for bookings. Ours is Bob Myskey; after 20 years as his client, I’m sure he is the best. If he needs to book you with one of his protégés, take it. We have fished with two of them without missing a beat. You can call Bob at 707-274-0373. Or, check him out at www.fishclearlake.com.
Two Tens On … consecutive casts — on Louisiana’s Caney Lake. Dustin Chelette used black and blue bass jigs to catch and release two 10-pound largemouth bass in a row. They were on a sloping bank in 4 to 6 feet of water. I’m told when you get aggressive bites quickly there are a lot of big bass around who are willing to fight for the bait. Thanks, Outdoor Life, for sending us this nice story and challenge.
A 10-pound bass is a trophy-size fish. It takes them about 10 years to get that big — even in warm water with lots of bait. So, guess how many other anglers have had a shot at these two monsters. Our own Clear Lake holds big bass; it was just rated the best bass water in America by Bassmaster Magazine. May I share just a bit of my own 32-year quest for big bass at Clear Lake with you?
I have caught and released four 10-pound largemouth bass at Clear Lake over the past 32 years. They came during different seasons with spring and fall the best times. I guess I’ll always remember my first — and the fishing partner that netted it for me. He was Jack Steffan, a former colleague at Beringer. It was early spring at 7 a.m. on a sunny, still day. We were plugging shallow water along the shore of Corinthian Cove when I saw a ridge of water moving along the shore up close — between two docks. I tossed my wooden plug up ahead of that movement — and hooked a monster! First things first, be sure the barb is all the way in his jaw and steer him away from pilings where he could rap my line and break off. Done. This allowed us to back off into the deeper cove water where Jack netted it for me. Quick photo and back in the water to swim away — and get bigger.
Leapfrog To September 4, 2019 ... for number four. Once again it was early and sunny as we popped top water Ricos on the west end of Monitor Island. Stan Press and I were fishing with pro guide Bob Myskey. We had the start of a great day — caught and released 10 keeper-size bass in that very spot. Then along came number 11. He grabbed that Rico fast and hard — heading for some stick-ups in the island where he would try to break off. Fortunately, I was able to turn his head early enough before he speeded up. Bob netted that moose that weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounce. My biggest bass to date.
But, the important thing is for you to go catch a Clear Lake trophy bass. Don’t bother with those little “ten-ers” the lake record is 17.52 pounds. Jerry Basgal caught and released that beauty on February 25, 1990. Tell your guide to forget numbers of fish — ask him to take you to the five or ten places on the lake that can hold a new record. Please keep me in that loop. I’m going to want feature you and the fish in a column.
Chinook Salmon Season … for 2021. Late last week the recommended dates for our (San Francisco) recreational ocean king salmon season call for a late June start, ending in October. These won’t become official until they are approved in the near future. I’ll keep you posted.
Thought You Might … get a kick out of this. My first “Fishing Is My Day Job” column appeared in the St. Helena Star in April 2002. This one is my 363rd column.
