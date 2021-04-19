Fishing Is My Day Job: Big trophy bass at Clear Lake

A 10-pound bass is a trophy-size fish. It takes them about 10 years to get that big — even in warm water with lots of bait. So, guess how many other anglers have had a shot at these two monsters. Our own Clear Lake holds big bass; it was just rated the best bass water in America by Bassmaster Magazine. May I share just a bit of my own 32-year quest for big bass at Clear Lake with you?

I have caught and released four 10-pound largemouth bass at Clear Lake over the past 32 years. They came during different seasons with spring and fall the best times. I guess I’ll always remember my first — and the fishing partner that netted it for me. He was Jack Steffan, a former colleague at Beringer. It was early spring at 7 a.m. on a sunny, still day. We were plugging shallow water along the shore of Corinthian Cove when I saw a ridge of water moving along the shore up close — between two docks. I tossed my wooden plug up ahead of that movement — and hooked a monster! First things first, be sure the barb is all the way in his jaw and steer him away from pilings where he could rap my line and break off. Done. This allowed us to back off into the deeper cove water where Jack netted it for me. Quick photo and back in the water to swim away — and get bigger.