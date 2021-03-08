Fishing Is My Day Job: Cause for optimism at Lake Berryessa

Well Finally…we are expecting some rainfall this week that might hit from 1 to 3 inches around our area, with another system that seems to be developing for next week. Fingers crossed! Just look at the St. Helena Star’s “Upvalley Weather — Precipitation” to see what a pickle we are in. Our year to date (year is July 1-June 30) rainfall is 7.91 inches versus an average of 34.80 inches. My fancy 1980s adding machine tells us that we are only at 22.7% of normal, with no hope of catching up this rain year.

“When You Hear Rattles…go back the way you came.” Moms and Dads: Don’t scare your kids about rattle snakes; do help them learn how easy it is to stay unbitten. Incredibly, I heard that the biggest reason for rattler bites on kids is that kids pick them up! Next in popularity is putting hands and feet in places where we can’t see. A perfect example is the wood pile; rattlers love to live in woodpiles. So don’t just reach in for an armful of wood — that might get you a rush trip to the emergency room.