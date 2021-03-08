Fishing Is My Day Job: Cause for optimism at Lake Berryessa

Jasper Dewyer…is St. Helena’s newest hot angler. Here he is with a dandy 3-pound largemouth bass he caught in a nearby vineyard pond on Feb. 21. If we ever have a trophy for “speed fishing” Jasper will surely win. In just 30 minutes he caught a total of five bass using jigs and swim baits. I’m sure Jasper joins me to ask all anglers to treat their time fishing in private ponds carefully. Let’s be sure to ask for permission before going on private property — and be sure to pick up any stuff we brought in — leaving the area as clean as it was before. I call it, “pack it in — and pack it out”. Thanks, everyone.
Jasper is 12 years old and attends RLS right here in St. Helena. I’m hoping that when he gets to High School he will take a look at joining the St. Helena High School Fishing Club.
Berryessa…is on the cusp of a new beginning that has positive, major implications for the whole of Napa Valley. After a long but professional debate, the Napa County Board of Supervisors is about to releases the results of their search for operators for several full-service lakeside concession areas. After years of neglect by the Feds, the BOS was resolute in learning what was at stake and sought expert consultants to help them get it right.
All of Napa County will benefit. The Berryessa area will once again be a major water sports destination for the huge number of Bay Area residents. Broader B-to-B business will improve everyone’s economic situation. Our world-class wine trade hospitality and spa activity will give those wives and moms the perfect diversion while their men are on the water.
After slogging through the tough times, Peter Kilkus’s Lake Berryessa News will be an important place for local voices and advertising as the beat heats up. Here’s where I sent them a little contribution to bridge the gap: Peter Kilkus, 1515 Headlands Drive, Napa, CA 94558. ( It’s obviously not tax deductible.) If you’d like to be more modern about your contribution, call Peter at (415) 307-6906 or email him at pkilkus@gmail.com. Like Paypal or Venmo? Peter’s username is pkilkus@gmail.com.
Meanwhile…get set for a great spring bass season in 2021. The March full moon is late this year — March 28. Don’t miss this “trigger" for the spring bite. We like three days before — and three days after — so we’ll be on the water on the 25th. Stay tuned. Jim Munk told me another spring bite trigger was when the red buds bloomed. I saw some in bloom this week — they are pushing blossoms early because of the recent warm, sunny weather. Pro Guide Don Paganelli, (916) 502-FISH, told the Hot Sheet that largemouth bass are starting to stage in the northern end of Berryessa while spots and smallies are moving into shallower water near the Narrows and the mid-to-south of the lake. He also passed on that the kokanee fishermen were targeting depths from 14 to 38 feet with standard kokanee gear. And “trout trolling is also picking up near limits with shad-patterned spoons.”
Happy memories — Jim Munk took me bass fishing on Berryessa on my April 11 birthday years ago. The full moon and red bud blooms were cooperative — and we caught and released 103 bass up in the Putah Creek corner.
Well Finally…we are expecting some rainfall this week that might hit from 1 to 3 inches around our area, with another system that seems to be developing for next week. Fingers crossed! Just look at the St. Helena Star’s “Upvalley Weather — Precipitation” to see what a pickle we are in. Our year to date (year is July 1-June 30) rainfall is 7.91 inches versus an average of 34.80 inches. My fancy 1980s adding machine tells us that we are only at 22.7% of normal, with no hope of catching up this rain year.
“When You Hear Rattles…go back the way you came.” Moms and Dads: Don’t scare your kids about rattle snakes; do help them learn how easy it is to stay unbitten. Incredibly, I heard that the biggest reason for rattler bites on kids is that kids pick them up! Next in popularity is putting hands and feet in places where we can’t see. A perfect example is the wood pile; rattlers love to live in woodpiles. So don’t just reach in for an armful of wood — that might get you a rush trip to the emergency room.
Just be careful and smart out there. Rattlers love those narrow country lanes through lots of brown grass slopes. They travel out in the early mornings to warm their bodies in the sun — then move back to their dens as the sun goes down. Pay attention as you walk in these places on the way to your fishing hole and back. Remember rattlers are not going to jump out and try to bite you. Rather, they will try to bite you if they feel threatened, so give them plenty of room.
Out And About…is my chance to support local St. Helena businesses. Over the years since I started this column in 2002, they have been very popular with my readers. Here was my walk-around town on Friday:
1. Ordered a book from Liza. I promised her 20 years ago that I would never buy a book from anyone else. Who needs Amazon to get a book quickly? Liza gets mine within two days, and I save that $100 my friends pay for fast Amazon service.
2. Haircut from Mori at King’s X Barber Shop. Mori keeps me trim and presentable month after month.
3. Gifts from the team at Acres. They have a marvelous selection of interesting and beautiful items for gifting. Service at Acres is a master class in retailing.
4. Supper to go at Legit Provisions over at 1304 Main St. (next to Cook). A young team selling elegant meals and beverages to go — with some dandy choices. On my short list are their beef brisket, bison chili and tomato soup (I call it “not your Mother’s tomato soup“). Forget that red stuff in a can — eat some of Legit’s rendition that is full of flavor.