Fishing Is My Day Job: Clear Lake holds many treasures

Alan Galbraith… and I went bass fishing together on Clear Lake with pro guide, Bob Myskey (349-4460). You can imagine my surprise when Alan showed us his operating room skull cap. Well, it worked—he used “surgical precision” moves to score the first, last and most largemouth bass last Monday. I did manage to catch the biggest out of the 25 we caught and released. It is interesting that 21 of these fish came from the same stretch—till we wore it out. Then we had to work hard to scratch out the next four.
Bob thinks the problem was the number of pro tournaments that had just been held that weekend. They scare a lot of bass and stuck a lot of bass. Those that got stuck won’t bite right away—and remember it a while. Not to worry; I’ve got four more days on the water booked for August with Bob.
With the water temperature holding at or above 80 degrees, I look for the top water and frog bite to heat up. It is my favorite fishing time of the year. In 2019 I had a 10.1-pound bass blow up out of the water to bite a top water popper. With a lot of luck, I boated my personal best 10.1-pound bass. A quick pic—and she was back in the water unharmed—to grow some more. I’m told that in lakes with lots of feed, like Clear Lake, a bass can grow a pound a year—so I’m remembering where that big moose lives—to try again—at 11 pounds in this warm water.
Cross A King Salmon Angler… with an experienced senior chef instructor at CIA Greystone and you come up with my friend, Lars Kronmark. He sent over this photo of one of his salmon being prepared for supper at his work stations. He caught his 16-17-pound fish near Sausalito when fishing with John Harris and Eric Titus.
They shared the Chasin Crustaceans six pack fishing boat (415 717-8225) with St Helena’s Master Angler, Brent Randol.
Berryessa Drownings… sadden us all. I have lived here for 44 years—and fished Berryessa most of them. I can’t remember this many drownings in a year—or total. Swimming is a very personal thing—when, where and under what conditions can you—should you swim? Have you had lessons? Do you know some emergency moves to save your life? Let’s paraphrase an old saying: “Friends Don’t Let Friends Swim Unsafely.” Step up and suggest that your buddy not swim in an unsafe place. Offer to swim with your friends as they get acclimated to a particular water. Point out signs that call attention to dangerous circumstances. Be ready to call for emergency help if things start to go wrong. Suggest flotation devices to novices. Please be careful if you have to try to rescue someone yourself—the victim can often flail around in a panic—grab you and put both of you in serious danger. Swimming lessons—and rescue lessons save lives—and make your day at the lake more enjoyable.
You Know That I Love Fishing… and all of its parts—including eating wonderful freshly caught natural protein. But let’s be smart as we harvest fish—to be sure we leave that fishery sustainable and productive for our grandchildren. Just recently, there have been exciting stories about catching huge bluefin tuna down near Half Moon Bay. Water temperature and sea conditions have brought them up north and right in close to shore where many of these 150-pound fish have been caught.
In my limited research I found that all three bluefin families are endangered to some degree—the Atlantic bluefin (endangered, population declining), the Southern bluefin (critically endangered, population declining and the Pacific bluefin (vulnerable, population increasing).
I love sushi—but it uses huge amounts of bluefin tuna. So I have taken Maguro (bluefin) off of my favorites list. Not to worry, I’ll always be happy with a platter of Unagi (fresh water eel) and Hamachi (yellowtail).
More Nostalgia Time… where the water and the air temperature would freeze a bluefin solid. Look at this photo of Scott Snowden and me each holding a Smith River silver bullet steelhead. We release these 12-15-pound fish—and don’t hold some in a live well to get a photo. So, the only answer to this picture is that Scott and I scored a “double”—two fish on at once. I call it, “making the guide work.” You should see the close partnership between the guide on the oars, Kevin Brock, and the angler (in this case anglers) fighting the fish.
*Kevin can’t just stop the boat and net the fish in swift running water. He must find an eddy or bend where the water slows down enough to drop the anchor—it can be a half a mile. All the while we must keep these wild animals on the hook. Because steelies are line shy, leader strength can be small as a 4-pound test. One moment of inattention by the angler and SNAP—it’s all for naught. Finally, with the boat parked, Kevin does his beautiful “double sweep”—netting both fish at once. Quick pics and back in the water fast. Lots of grins follow.
*Steelhead angling on the Smith in the magnificent Jedediah Smith Park is best from late December thru February. It is dependent on the rain production to keep the Smith running at a “steelie green” color—9-to-11-feet deep with flows of over 8,000-cubic feet per second. Call Kevin now at 800 995-5543 for one of anglings best thrills just up the road near Crescent City.
