Fishing Is My Day Job: Clear Lake holds many treasures

Berryessa Drownings… sadden us all. I have lived here for 44 years—and fished Berryessa most of them. I can’t remember this many drownings in a year—or total. Swimming is a very personal thing—when, where and under what conditions can you—should you swim? Have you had lessons? Do you know some emergency moves to save your life? Let’s paraphrase an old saying: “Friends Don’t Let Friends Swim Unsafely.” Step up and suggest that your buddy not swim in an unsafe place. Offer to swim with your friends as they get acclimated to a particular water. Point out signs that call attention to dangerous circumstances. Be ready to call for emergency help if things start to go wrong. Suggest flotation devices to novices. Please be careful if you have to try to rescue someone yourself—the victim can often flail around in a panic—grab you and put both of you in serious danger. Swimming lessons—and rescue lessons save lives—and make your day at the lake more enjoyable.