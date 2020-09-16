Fishing Is My Day Job: Emigrant Wilderness a haven for all things outdoors

Wither Salmon Roam?… right now, king salmon are everywhere - and nowhere. It’s that time of year when they start the long journey back home to their own birth place to spawn - and die. In the salt, at best you might intercept a pod of salmon while fishing for other species - but no one is out searching for them.

They are starting to show up the Delta in small numbers but the hot water temperatures have them moving through at high speeds - smelling for colder river water. I’m told we may be a couple of weeks away from bigger numbers in the Delta - when the water temperature is cooler - and the salmon are willing to slow down spending an overnight in some of the deep holes.

From that point on, fish the Sac and Feather for big king salmon - without getting seasick. I’d call pro river guide, Kevin Brock at 800 995-5543 to book some time on the rivers. He has guided the Ryans to successful river salmon scores for the past 25 straight years - three generations of us.