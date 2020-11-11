Fishing Is My Day Job: From Florida to the Smith River

More River Stuff … It’s time to plan your annual Smith River odyssey — to hunt for the wild steelhead that will be lining up for an upstream push as the winter rains crank up. These silver bullets are strong, smart and massive fighters when hooked. They got that way by swimming off into the ocean as tiny seven-inch trout three years ago. It’s obvious that they needed to learn self-defense fast. Usually the prime season runs from late December through February — and the hot bite is governed by two vital stats. It’s best when the river depth (stage) is from 9 to 11 feet. And the river flow is 8,000 to 10,000 cubic feet per second. These create that “steelie green” tint in the water that encourages them to bite. I’ll try to give you those metrics in my next columns and reports. Get out your warmest, driest outdoor gear — it’s cold up there where the Smith runs near Crescent City.