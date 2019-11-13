We Are All In This Together… Join us to fight back against the Pebble Mine project on Bristol Bay in Alaska.
Listen to local angler Tor Kenward on this vital subject: “With all the battles we are fighting at home, it is easy to forget, but stopping the Pebble Mine is critical. It is the biggest and most important salmon run left. Alaska’s future as we know it depends on that run. For fishermen, it is the last great stand for the sockeye, and we all know everything this run touches depends on it for life. The corporation says they will protect the headlands, but history is very clear, the odds are horrible, and once polluted, we can never go back to where we are now.“
You need to know that Bristol Bay produces over 50 percent of the world’s supply of sockeye salmon. 56 million were caught there this year. So, we do have a stake in this.
Join the fight: ask our own Congressman Mike Thompson (a hunter and an angler) to keep the heat on denying the Pebble Mine permit. You can help, too, with a contribution to defendbristolbay.com/take-action.
With 141,000 people in Napa County, just 10 percent of us giving $5 will contribute $70,500 to fund this crucial defense. I just sent them $10.
Thompson can be reached here: RepMikeThompsonCA05@mail.house.gov
Just a week ago in a Congressional Oversight Committee hearing on Pebble Mine, Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-OR) stated, “right from the start, that the Pebble Mine proposal is a bad idea made even worse by the sham review process currently underway.”
DeFazio held this hearing in part because of his “deep disappointment with the Corps of Engineers on their track record of review for this project to date. If the Corps continues its current path to rush approval of this project, I believe this will be a stain on the reputation of this proud institution, which continues to serve as our nation’s premier water resources agency.”
Guess who is pushing this “sham review process?" He lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC.
Meanwhile, Closer To Home… Stan Press and I went largemouth bass fishing with pro guide Bob Myskey on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Bob put us onto 51 largemouth bass over the two days – that is an average of a little over five fish boated and released per hour, or one every 12 minutes. Big ones were shy, but have a look at those in Stan’s hands – dandy, fat largemouth bass that would be tournament winners back in Rhode Island.
Temperatures were interesting: early morning air temperature was about 38 degrees and moved up to the mid-80s as the day progressed. Water temperature was about 68 early and a bit over 70 later in the day. As you know, anything over a 50 degree water temperature is great.
Once again, I was struck by the energy and beauty of Mother Nature’s critters on the move. Clear Lake is full of baitfish, so it’s full of birds chasing those tasty little morsels. We saw at least 1,000 birds, including huge white pelicans, herding pods of baitfish up against walls where they had a feast. A bald eagle soared over a cove in regal fashion.
Be sure to show your kids an eagle in flight. They (and you) will never forget that majestic snow-white head that lights up in the sun. Yep, there is more to fishing than just fishing.
Read 'Em And Weep… The Oct. 25 issue of the Western Outdoor News (WON) had this to say on page 4 about the dismal handling of trout plants by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW): “Trout plants in California have declined by 39 percent since 2012 and by 50 percent in pounds of trout. DFW trout plants went from over 4 million pounds in 2012 to barely over 2 million last year… an many anglers are simply not buying licenses or fishing anymore.”
Makes you wonder about the business sense at CDFW. Would Ford let the sale of its F-Series pick-up trucks drop from 909,330 vehicles sold to 454,665 and still keep the same president?
We need stronger oversight from our State Senators and Assemblymembers, as well as Gov. Newsom. The CDFW has been ignoring us for the 45 years that I have lived here and bought fishing licenses here. I’m enthused by the NorCal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association (NCGASA) that is building a new band of fishing and hunting brothers up in Yuba City. They get 800 attendees paying $100 each to attend their annual fund raising dinner. The NCGASA Board is smart and driven to help us old guys at the end of the dock fishing with some string and a bent pin finally get full value out of our highest cost in America fishing license.
It’s time for Sen. Bill Dodd (Senator.Dodd@senate.ca.gov) and Assemblymember Cecilia Agular-Curry (assemblymember.Aguiar-Curry@assembly.ca.gov) to tell Newsom that it’s time to pay attention to anglers and hunters. Remember, America’s first environmentalists and conservationists were its hunters and fishers. It was simply “Enlightened Self Interest."
They knew they would need another trout and rabbit for the campfire tomorrow night, too.
A Real Gentleman Has Left Us… Bob Pecota went to the big vineyard in the sky on Sept. 26th — way too early.
Bob was educated, experienced, a leader, and great human being. He created great success for himself and his colleagues in the Napa Valley Wine Trades, His big smile led him in through my office door in the Rhine House — and I always knew I would be smarter and better when he left.
It was right about now that Bob booted up his skills as a trained coffee expert — he roasted us all a bag of special Bob Pecota coffee beans for the Holidays. I also cherish the memory of being invited to toss the first lug of grapes into his crusher when Bob started his own winery.
It’s ironic that with all the scum bums in the world trying to harm us still alive we lost a marvelous man, a marvelous human being.
Thanks for the memories, Bob Pecota.