Fishing Is My Day Job: Good news for the Klamath River

Rejoice ... The permit for the proposed Pebble Mine on Alaska’s beautiful Bristol Bay was denied. Going forward, hopefully that major decision will stand as a line in the sand to prevent other harmful attacks on nature from even being considered. But please stay tuned — and vigilant.
It’s time to take a victory lap for this outcome. Concerned outdoors enthusiasts in Napa County and California joined others from around the World to “just say no”. Let me add my own thanks to readers who joined me in the fight. Thanks, too, to Congressman Mike Thompson for helping to keep the heat on the bad guys.
We’d like everyone to know that it wasn’t just about a mine. It was the preservation of pristine Bristol Bay where one half of the world’s sockeye salmon are born. That was 59,000,000 fish in 2019. Those salmon are the key to life for the many Native Alaskans who live around that bay and live by ancient tribal customs every day.
Rejoice again … to celebrate the decision to take down four old and ineffective dams on the Klamath River. With the removal process starting in 2021 and into 2023, we’ll be able to celebrate the day when the Klamath River flows freely for the first time in over a century. This action will open up more than 300 miles of spawning and rearing habitat — once again — to native salmon and steelhead.
Four Indian Tribes live along this river where fish harvesting and processing is an old tribal way of life that can now continue for additional generations. It tickles me to look at some American history of cooperation between new settlers and Native Indians. Back when the Mayflower landed in Plymouth, Massachusetts it was the members of the Wampanoag Nation who took in the Pilgrims and showed them how to live in a foreboding land different and strange to them.
So it pleases me … that we will be paying that kindness back to Native Americans on the shores of the Klamath 3,000 miles and 401 years away from the Plymouth landing. Thanks again to readers here in Napa County who mobilized to support the decision to take down the dams. I know our Congressman Mike Thompson spoke out in support that helped lead the way. A special “shout-out” to Governor Gavin Newsom for reaching out to Warren Buffett over in Omaha whose company owns the dams — just to be sure there would be no unforeseen glitches.
We have fished that stretch of the lower Klamath through the Reservations and had some marvelous meals to go along with some non-stop salmon action many years ago. Can’t wait to go back.
Eric Titus ... leads us off today with this beautiful Deschutes River steelie caught near Maupin, Oregon. Eric fooled him while nymphing with a rubber leg pattern on top and a basic fly on the bottom. The fish hit the rubber leg. This is beautiful country on the Deschutes with plenty of virgin runs.
I remember years ago, fishing in Oregon with white rubber leg flies — my guide said, “when you can’t see the bug, strike — it’s in his mouth!” Put this trip on your bucket list.
And another St. Helena angler ... Steve Sherwin with his 40-pound halibut, caught on the north bar outside the Golden Gate. Steve told me that it barely fit the net and bent up the handle during the tussle to bring this 42-inch beauty aboard. You can’t believe how strong these big flatties are; when they dog it down they pin your rod right to the gunnel and it’s hard to gain some leverage on them.
Shop at home … for the holidays. Every one of our retail merchants in St. Helena has products that you need to see as you chose gifts for your loved ones. Even better, they are your neighbors who want to give you the warm and local service we all need in these busy days. I grew up in a town of 1,500 people where my Dad was a local merchant. He had one suggestion for all of us at this time of year — Shop In Town first.
Looking for gifts for those outdoor types on your list? A good start is always a California fishing license or hunting license — yup, Steves Hardware is the place in town to get them. Want to go big? Buy your budding angler a “lifetime” fishing license. My son bought me one about 15 years ago — it’s nice to stroll into Steves every December and have them print out my new license.
Wrap some additional items around that license. Steves can sell you coolers, cooler bags, outdoor knives (always give a penny with a knife to keep the recipient from cutting a finger), warm gloves and new anchor line. A gift certificate for a guided trip is always nice, too.
Thanks for reading this 359th “Fishing Is My Day Job”. I wrote my first one way back in April of 2002. Happy Holidays to you all.
