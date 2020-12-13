Fishing Is My Day Job: Good news for the Klamath River

Four Indian Tribes live along this river where fish harvesting and processing is an old tribal way of life that can now continue for additional generations. It tickles me to look at some American history of cooperation between new settlers and Native Indians. Back when the Mayflower landed in Plymouth, Massachusetts it was the members of the Wampanoag Nation who took in the Pilgrims and showed them how to live in a foreboding land different and strange to them.

So it pleases me … that we will be paying that kindness back to Native Americans on the shores of the Klamath 3,000 miles and 401 years away from the Plymouth landing. Thanks again to readers here in Napa County who mobilized to support the decision to take down the dams. I know our Congressman Mike Thompson spoke out in support that helped lead the way. A special “shout-out” to Governor Gavin Newsom for reaching out to Warren Buffett over in Omaha whose company owns the dams — just to be sure there would be no unforeseen glitches.

We have fished that stretch of the lower Klamath through the Reservations and had some marvelous meals to go along with some non-stop salmon action many years ago. Can’t wait to go back.