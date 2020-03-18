Fishing is My Day Job: Hit the water while things are quiet

Good Clean And Safe… outdoor fun? Here is the perfect sport for these times when the experts tell you to be outdoors in the sun and fresh air—fishing! Social separation: sure is easy to hit the six-foot mark as you fish along the stream banks or sitting on the lake shore. Twenty-one-foot bass boats give three anglers at least six feet of separation. Join the “good clean fun” guys and gals right now and stay safe.
It is the beginning of the best fishing period of the year with all the best fish that you’ll want to catch and eat. In the salt you’ll have rockfish, ocean king salmon, halibut, stripers and Delta largemouth bass. There are six-pack fishing boats to give you some social isolation in the salt. You might want to ask the skipper if he would price your trip for just four instead of six to give you that separation. Still on the bite are sturgeon and Dungeness crab. Fresh water offerings are largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, spotted bass, trout, crappie and catfish.
Here are some excellent outfits that I follow. Six packs in the salt: The Argo, berthed at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf. Call Captain Craig Hanson at (415) 364-7757 for a booking.
At Bodega Bay, try the Reel-lentless Sport Fishing six pack. Call for bookings at (707) 334-4827.
Fresh water guides that I like are: Bob Myskey for bass on Clear Lake (707-349-4460), Don Pagan Elli (916-502-FISH) for my Berryessa bass action and river guide, Kevin Brock (800-995-5543) for wild rainbow trout, stripers and salmon in the Sac and Feather Rivers.
Here’s A Preview… Napa angler Steve Orndorf cleaned up at Berryessa early this week—catching largemouth bass, spotted bass and a monster crappie. As the weather stabilizes a bit more going into spring you can expect Berryessa to fish even better. One of the traditional harbingers of good spring fishing is the redbud bloom. Look at this beautiful photo that Steve passed along to us. Another key to open the angling door is the April full moon. It’s April 7 this year.
For years now, you loyal readers have joined me on a steady offering of VFAs (vicarious fishing adventures). We have enjoyed them from home as our far flung fishing friends returned from exotic and far off places with stories and pics. Well, now I’ve got something better than that—Steve Orndorf’s latest edition of his book, “Jungle Fishing Misadventures” (1974—2019). Just a few lines from his Prologue will set you up to read the whole thing. Don’t miss the peacock bass just after page 59.
“This book is about jungle fishing in the rivers of South and Central America. Over the past thirty-eight years, my brother Dave and I have been on twenty-three such fishing trips to fourteen different locations in seven countries. Along the way, we have had a number of bizarre, outlandish, and arguably dangerous encounters…”.
It’s a page turner at only $20 at www.Xlibris.com. You can pass it on to your kids—tell them to get all A’s in school and you will take them peacock bass fishing in the tropics. Scott Snowden and I did that in Venezuela 20 years ago. We caught big beautiful peacock bass while sleeping on hammocks in a palapa right on the edge of civilization.
More Good News… from Berryessa! According to the Lake Berryessa News April 13 Special Edition, the Managing Partner Agreement (MPA) has been completed. It will allow the county the opportunity to manage concessions at three of the resort areas. After 10 years of neglect by the Feds this agreement should be the cornerstone of a major development of the Berryessa area. Benefiting those businesses and residents will be part of an effort to bring more visitors to this little corner of Napa County. Owners of $65,000 bass boats and $800 rod and reel sets will want to explore Napa Valley’s legendary wine and food attractions after they get off the water.
Time Stood Still… for me as I watched the Upstage Napa Valley’s production of “Time Stands Still.” Isn’t that the way with all classic art forms? Time stood still for me when we saw the Mona Lisa and David at the Louvre. Happened again when we saw Nureyev dance in Boston.
“Time Stands Still” was marvelously cast driven. I cared about every one of the actors and seemed to root loudest for Brendan Lesti who played James Dodd in his Upstage Napa Valley debut. Our own Sharie Renault directed this play by Don Margulies. Get involved; you’ll find a bunch of our friends and neighbors already there. Got some good stuff coming in April and May. Take a look at upstagenapavalley.org.
I have used this little “out and about” feature from time to time during this column’s 18 years on your reading table. It gives me a chance to pass on some stuff other than fishing.