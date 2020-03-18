Fishing is My Day Job: Hit the water while things are quiet

Here’s A Preview… Napa angler Steve Orndorf cleaned up at Berryessa early this week—catching largemouth bass, spotted bass and a monster crappie. As the weather stabilizes a bit more going into spring you can expect Berryessa to fish even better. One of the traditional harbingers of good spring fishing is the redbud bloom. Look at this beautiful photo that Steve passed along to us. Another key to open the angling door is the April full moon. It’s April 7 this year.

For years now, you loyal readers have joined me on a steady offering of VFAs (vicarious fishing adventures). We have enjoyed them from home as our far flung fishing friends returned from exotic and far off places with stories and pics. Well, now I’ve got something better than that—Steve Orndorf’s latest edition of his book, “Jungle Fishing Misadventures” (1974—2019). Just a few lines from his Prologue will set you up to read the whole thing. Don’t miss the peacock bass just after page 59.

“This book is about jungle fishing in the rivers of South and Central America. Over the past thirty-eight years, my brother Dave and I have been on twenty-three such fishing trips to fourteen different locations in seven countries. Along the way, we have had a number of bizarre, outlandish, and arguably dangerous encounters…”.