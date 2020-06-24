Fishing Is My Day Job: Local anglers display impressive skill on the water

Dave Hurley, in his current Hot Sheet, reported some wonderful predictions about the size of our salmon run this year—and the size of the fish. How about “Captain Trent Slate over at Bite Me Charters has predicted a number of salmon in the 40’s and possibly the 50 pound range before the summer is over.”

Sounds like time to prep the BBQ and make some fishing plans—right now.

Forty-seven Bass… in two five-hour “lures in the water” fishing segments on Clear Lake this week. Fishing with pro guide Bob Myskey, we had to work for our numbers but he tried some new spots each day to get the job done. Think about it—just under 5 fish an hour is trophy-style fishing anywhere in the world. This time the old standby lures and colors did the trick. Watermelon Candy Baby Brush hogs, MM3 straight worms and stubby little 4-inch Morning Dawn worms led the way.

Water temperature was 69 degrees—same as ten days ago. It needs to be a bit higher—up closer to 80—to turn on the top water action. We tried it in a perfect slick water spot at dawn—not even a bite. So, I’ll be back; my best bass ever (10.1 pounds) came on a top water popper fishing with Bob late last year in warmer water.