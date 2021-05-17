Fishing Is My Day Job: Lovely sights on the Sac

Go For The Fish … get caught by Mother Nature’s “Big Show.” Look at this list of sightings on the Sac at Redding. We were surrounded by lovely natural things to look at as we fished our way down the Sacramento River last week.

A dozen day-old baby geese dressed in their bright “Easter color” yellow. They only stay yellow for three days before it turns kind of mustard-y. Their Canadian geese Mom and Dad were standing by in protection mode as those little puff balls swam close to shore. Interestingly, a bunch of “aunt and uncle” geese were close by in reserve — to help ward off danger to the kids. (Kind of like the elephant herd helping new Mothers.) But, in spite of this solid defense, probably half of the little ducks will be lost to feral cats, birds and beavers. BTW a baby goose is not a gosling till 1 year old.

Two osprey nests — each with two young birds looking over the edge. These nests are high in dead trees high on the bank to give ospreys a clear look at the river and some places to get lunch. I promise you; there are no home designers in the osprey nest business. All you see is a huge random bundle of sticks — kind of thrown together.