“Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is”… was one of my mother’s favorite sayings when Bob and I were young. It was more than a saying—it was her command to us to be accountable and real.
Her words popped up on my mirror last week—and I followed them last Wednesday when Stan Press and I fished Clear Lake for largemouth bass. You see, ever since I started this column 17 years ago, I have been telling everybody who would listen how, when and where to fish.
So, Wednesday, Sept. 4, it was time for me to “put my money where my mouth was” to go catch a trophy size fish—to show you that I could. And I did. You have stuck with me since 2002 so let me tell you the rest of the story. At launch at Lakeport’s 5th Street Ramp at 6:15 AM, our pro guide, Bob Myskey, said, “Let’s go south to try some top water lures; it’s a long run.“
The sun made a red slash out of the eastern shoreline as we hunkered down against the wind chill of a 45-mph run on the big engine.
Even with my eyes closed, I could tell when we passed Soda Bay where major thermal action under the bay warms up the whole area.
Bob dropped the trolling motor on a ridge of shallow submerged rocks and pulled out our spinning gear topped with my favorite popper—the Rico. The area was quiet with a glassy surface and water temperature at 80 degrees. And some trees on the little spit of an island were providing the essential early morning shade.
At 6:45 a.m., my Rico disappeared and started to run away from the boat—pulling drag off the reel fast. Bob said, “big fish.” It was quite a tussle; my skinny little spinning gear set up with just a 10-pound leader was bent over double. Gotta try to keep that moose from rubbing the line on the rocks to break it off. Watch the angle of the line to know when he is going to come up to the surface and jump out of the water to throw the lure. Jam that rod tip straight down in the water to turn the bass back down deeper for better control.
On the retrieve, as the line gets shorter the advantage switches over to the fish. Shorter line gives me less flex and stretch. Then, as Bob unlimbers his net and the fish starts up, gotta be careful that bass doesn’t try to break the line on a rivet on the bottom of the boat.
Now, the moment of truth—net ready, and a wild-ass bass on a short line. As Bob starts to sweep the net, back up so that 7-foot rod isn’t actually pulling the fish away from the net. GOT IT.
My personal best 10.1-pound largemouth bass—quickly photo’d and released unharmed—to get bigger. It tied my other 10.1-pound bass also caught on Bob’s boat a few Aprils ago on a live minnow up Adobe Creek.
It’s a kick to tell you that I have caught and released four 10-pounders—all at Clear Lake.
And, Then… Stan Press took over. His 6.1-pound bass led the way to an eleven bass caught on a Rico in about an hour. I think Stan had eight of them.
More Than Just Fishing?… You bet. Look at Mount Konocti behind me in the photo above. Here’s a great true story about life there back in the 1920s.
You have free articles remaining.
An old grandmother lived half way up that mountain facing Lakeport to the West. At 3:00 p.m. every day that she was OK, she would catch the Western sun in a mirror and flash an OK signal to her granddaughter in town. Brilliant.
Want more? Last week we saw a huge bald eagle and an osprey—each perched on a dead branch high in a tall tree lakeside looking for some lunch. These are the best anglers in the world—with an edge going to the osprey. He has water proof wing feathers so can dive right down into the water to catch his prey. The bald eagle would get waterlogged and be unable to fly if he did that. So eagles have learned how to snatch their fish lunch right off of the surface.
Call Bob at (707) 349-4460 to start your own connection with this wonderful water. He is especially good with novice and budding anglers—patient and helpful as they learn to catch fish. He has fished three generations of Ryans.
Year Two of St Helena High School Fishing Club… Club President, Liesl Wolf-Heinemann told us that they are up and running for another year with some interesting plans.
She’s expecting to see an increase in membership this year. I’m tickled with the nice honorary membership card they presented to me. It’s my first gold star.
Stay tuned for more on this club as the weeks roll on.
Saturday Will Be California’s… 35th annual Coastal Cleanup Day. Napa County has played an important role in most of those events. Last year, over 450 Napa County volunteers cleaned 2783 pounds of trash and 1700 pounds of recyclables from Napa’s waterways.
Get a car full of kids and join us again this year. Go right over to our own Jacob Meily Park at 9 a.m. to assemble—and we‘ll work till noon.
Our contact up here is Michael Fontana. Reach him at MFontana@cityofsthelena.org or (707) 967-2794.
Details:
Gear: Garbage buckets, bags, latex gloves and light refreshments will be provided. Bring your own bucket or bin to help us reduce single use bag usage/waste. Wear sunscreen and work clothes.
Water: Bring your own re-usable containers
Waiver: All participants must sign a waiver. Children under 18 are required to have a liability waiver form signed by a parent or legal guardian before they can participate. Adult and youth waivers will be available at cleanup sites.