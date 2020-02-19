St. Helena High School Fishing Club… branches out. A contingent of the St Helena High School Fishing Club attended the 2019 International Sportsmen’s Expo in Sacramento in late January. John Kirk at ISE was kind enough to send us some complimentary tickets for them. And, my pro river guide of 25 years, Kevin Brock welcomed the group to his presentation on salmon fishing. He provided each with a bag of lures and a new fishing rod.
The Club is two years old and growing. As an old angler who started fishing when I was six, I’m pleased to see special attention to youth in the outdoors. This student leadership certainly provides a continuing pathway year after year for students interested in fishing. It’s also a fine chance for adult anglers to reach out in support.
We’re looking to expand this program in 2020. Having ISE close to home in Sacramento gives all St Helena outdoors enthusiasts a chance to learn more about their sports and rub elbows with the top pros.
Look at these “boxcar” numbers for the 2019 show:
A. Nearly 40,000 attendees from California, Oregon and Nevada.
B. 625 Exhibiting companies from 16 states and 7 countries.
C. Over 200 free seminars.
More Good News… for St Helena. A giant step forward to opening up an additional four miles of steelhead spawning grounds at the top of Sulphur Creek.
A few years ago Liesl Wolf and Brent Randol saw an opportunity to make this contribution to Sulphur Creek’s viability by replacing an old, inefficient fish ladder that was keeping steelies from getting further upstream to an important spot for spawning. They amassed $40,000 locally for the initial phases of this project. That led to the evaluation and certification of the expected benefits - and next steps of securing a grant for the project. And they were successful!
They just got approval of $220,000 to complete the project. Get ready for some improved steelhead fishing close to home about 10 years from now. Meanwhile, join me to say “Thanks” to Liesl and Brent for this marvelous local project. Stay Tuned.
And More St Helena News… My friend and former St Helena Chief of Police William Imboden went fishing - and here’s what happened.
He caught a bunch of steelies in the Klamath River on Feb. 7 topped by this 15-pound silver bullet. Guide Mike Coopman manned the nets. Yes, The Chief had promised me a photo for this column for a while now; I knew I could wait him out.
This year’s steelhead action is predicted to remain good right thru February into early March. The beautiful northern coastal streams and little coast-side towns are a special dividend for these trips. There is no more worthy fish to target than a big, strong, mean steelie that just spent three years in the salt.
“Are You Starting To Wonder… when it will rain again?” We are, too.
KQED News’ Dan Brekke wrote these very words just nine days ago - and nothing has changed. Dan went on to say, “So, we’re almost at the point at which our current 'wet' season - marked as it has been by prolonged periods of rainless, snowless weather punctuated by cold but rather feeble storms - is starting to look like a bust…”
Here’s the sad news for St Helena (reported by the St Helena Star on Feb. 13): February total precipitation - 0 inches. Average for February - 6.53 inches. Year to date - 9.02 inches. We need about 22 inches a year so it does look like a “bust” right now.
Look at the ill effect a prolonged dry spell has on one of our most important fishing waters - Clear Lake. As measured by the “Rumsey Gauge," an empty lake is a Rumsey 1 and a full lake is a Rumsey 7.56.
As of Feb. 16 the lake level has been staying just under 4.6 feet. It’s not good to be 3 inches below full with the wetter months behind us.
I’m concerned for the bass fishing that begins soon. However, it wasn’t too long ago that we were in the same pickle and got a 3-inch deluge in March that fixed the whole problem. So, stay positive.
Join Me To Applaud Terry Knight… who was inducted into the California Outdoors Hall Of Fame on Jan. 18. Terry is a consummate outdoorsman and has written about that subject for years. He covers the outdoor scene for the Lake County Record/Bee and the Ukiah Daily Journal.
I’m a fan of Terry. We met years ago when I was invited to fish on Clear Lake in the Lakeport Pro/Celeb Bass Tournament. A pro was anyone with a boat and a celeb was anyone with $75. Terry was the manager of the Blast Off. He was in charge of getting 125 boats off the starting line in proper order - without running into each other. He was “The Man.”
I still look forward to meeting him on the dock when I fish Clear Lake. Behind that little bemused smile on his face is always a good suggestion.
Congratulations, Terry - you deserve this honor - and you earned it.