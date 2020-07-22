Fishing Is My Day Job: Taking a trip down memory lane

Fishing Fosters Friendships… that last and last. Here is one example that is very important to me because it continues right to today. I met Anne Steinhauer back in the 80’s when she was a very young girl. Our families were regular invitees at the Whitehall Lane Winery annual afternoon picnic at their farm pond. Their bass tournament, named the “half-assed bass tournament” by co-owner Art Finklestein was a popular event. Anne and I collaborated and won a couple of them together.
We have fished together for years since. We fished for bass in Beringer’s Knight’s Valley farm pond. Berryessa was a popular spot where we fished with pro guide Wes Sheehy. Wes had a trolling run along a submerged road bed on the east side that always delivered. Interesting that it worked better on the down-wind leg. Wes felt that the slightly faster speed with the wind behind us did the trick.
A highlight day for Anne and me came when we fished for sturgeon in the Delta a couple of times with Barry Canevaro, the king of the sturgeon guides. On one trip, Anne and I, with another angler, caught a total of six sturgeon. Three were under-sized — but three were nice keepers to come home in the cooler. The thing we learned was that the bite is so light and difficult to detect you could miss fish all day long. Barry fixed that problem with a plank across the back of his boat that had six “V” shaped wooden blocks set on pegs. After the cast, he balanced the rods in those V’s, so even the lightest touch by the fish moved the rod tip.
Sturgeon have vacuum cleaner mouths with three sensors in front that check out possible things to eat. So, that first tip might be just a tentative look. Then that rod can stay down on the next tip — and it’s time to set that hook with a massive sweep of the rod, and the battle is on.
Keep your rod tip high to act as a shock absorber when the fish wants to run — and keep it tight when he tries to put some slack in the line.
It was an exciting day. I have never again had such good success on diamondbacks. On trip two, Anne hooked a magnificent striped bass on a day that I fooled a 59-inch diamond back sturgeon.
Well, the years marched on… as we fished some more. Marking Anne’s 21st birthday we celebrated in a Calistoga bar after fishing Knight’s Valley. We tried to settle most of the World’s big issues with a couple of drafts.
I’m proud to tell you that we are still at it in 2020. I’m sure not a week goes by without sharing some information with Anne. She sent me this end note yesterday: “Going fishing with Bill was always a treat—especially since I knew that his knowledge would not only land us a few big ones, but we could talk about any topic and leave better people for it”.
