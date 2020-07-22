Fishing Is My Day Job: Taking a trip down memory lane

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fishing Fosters Friendships… that last and last. Here is one example that is very important to me because it continues right to today. I met Anne Steinhauer back in the 80’s when she was a very young girl. Our families were regular invitees at the Whitehall Lane Winery annual afternoon picnic at their farm pond. Their bass tournament, named the “half-assed bass tournament” by co-owner Art Finklestein was a popular event. Anne and I collaborated and won a couple of them together.

We have fished together for years since. We fished for bass in Beringer’s Knight’s Valley farm pond. Berryessa was a popular spot where we fished with pro guide Wes Sheehy. Wes had a trolling run along a submerged road bed on the east side that always delivered. Interesting that it worked better on the down-wind leg. Wes felt that the slightly faster speed with the wind behind us did the trick.