Fishing is My Day Job: Thank you readers for helping me reach a milestone

*I just spent a lot of minutes trying to get a list of California waters that are closed or open to you for fishing right now. I failed. Locally, Berryessa, Hennessey and Clear Lake are closed - with no sure indication of when they might - or will re-open. I’ll try to keep you posted. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile… let’s take some of our extra time in our stay-at-home situation to continue our fight to save special waters from the rich old white guys.

First up is our critical and unique San Joachin/Sacramento Delta where we Northern Californians farm, fish, recreate and live. It is a major natural resource that is under siege by those fake Wall Street farmers who want more cheap water sent down to them - at a discount. This water grab has been going on forever - since we initially gave them some water at a discount. Now Trump has wedged himself into the battle. Let’s keep our own water for ourselves. That’s what they would do if the situation were reversed. Take pen in hand - or cursor afloat to ask our representatives for help. All of these fine officials are in the phone book. All of them tell us that they want to hear from us. Join me in contacting Mike Thompson, Bill Dodd, Cecilia Aguilar-Curry to ask that they stay vigilant on our behalf. Get prepared by looking at information from Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla at Restore the Delta barbara@restorethedelta.org.

Then keep a look at the Pebble Mine fight on magnificent Bristol Bay in Alaska. Trump has signed on there, too - to help some other rich old white guys get an OK to dig a mine there. Just one tragic weather event - or series of unusual storms could overwhelm that mine and pollute pristine Bristol Bay permanently. Look at the loss to human kind: Bristol Bay delivers half of the world’s supply of sockeye salmon every year. In 2019 that was over 50 million fish that we need to eat. The lifestyle and sustenance of the Native Alaskans who live there is at full risk. Read all about it at Defend Bristol Bay info@defendbristolbay.com. Click on to “donate now” to join the fight. Thanks.