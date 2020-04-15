Fishing is My Day Job: Thank you readers for helping me reach a milestone

Three Five Oh… that’s how long we’ve been together in St Helena Star Sports - yep this is my 350th “Fishing Is My Day Job” column. It all started back in April 2002 when the then Editor Charley, took me to lunch and told me he was looking for a fishing columnist. It went right over my head till dessert when I said, “Let me go home; I’ll write a sample column for you to consider." And I got the job. A note of caution to all job seekers: at that magic moment of agreement, ask for a lot more money - you can always come down.
It is still exciting to me that some readers have checked me out 350 times as they sat by their reading tables. Parents and grandparents have marked their kids’ life progress with trip of a lifetime fishing events that I have been privileged to recount for the village. Just look at this photo of my friend Ric Bollen with a massive tropical fish he went half way across the globe to fight and conquer. I have known Ric and his sister since they were little kids. His dad, Bill, and I worked at Beringer - and his mom Jo never missed giving me a hug.
Take A Trip down Memory Lane… with me. First, a list of April’s special symbols.
Birthstone is the diamond; it’s the month of the Ram (Aries till the 20th - then Taurus). It is said that the ram comes from the appearance of stars in the constellation of Aries. Aries is the first sign in the zodiac. We Ryans are fully invested in April - I was born in April; my son Alex was, too. Barbara and I were married in April. I caught my first 10-pound bass in Corinthian Cove at Clear Lake in April with Jack Steffan at the net.
And Some More April Stuff…
2002 Tiger Woods claimed back-to-back Masters at Augusta.
2003 U.S. Troops capture Baghdad.
2004 Barry Bonds hit his 661st career homer to passing his godfather, Willie Mays on the MLB all-time list.
2005 Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger becomes the 265th Pope- Benedict XVI.
2006 Construction begins on the Freedom Tower for the new World Trade Center in New York City.
2007 Virginia Tech massacre - Seung-ui Cho kills 32 and injures 23 before committing suicide.
2008 Danica Patrick becomes first female driver to win an IndyCar Series race - the Indy Japan 300 at Twin Ring Motegi.
2009 Chrysler files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
2010 Kobe Bryant signs a three year contract with the Lakers worth $87 million.
2011 NCAA March Madness ended with Connecticut men beating Butler 53-41 and Texas women beating Notre Dame 76 - 70.
2012 Stanford QB Andrew Luck went to the Indianapolis Colts.
2013 Horrific Boston Marathon bombings kill three and injure 183 in two explosions near the finish line.
2014 The Council of Europe suspends Russia’s right to vote.
2015 German Measles is declared eradicated from North and South America.
2016 Cal QB Jared Goff is first pick by L A Rams.
2017 Comedian Don Rickles died at 90.
2018 Oakland A’s left hander, Sean Manaea tossed a no-hitter at the Boston Red Sox.
2019 Over 700 people infected with measles in the U.S. - highest number in 25 years.
2020 Bernie finally dropped out of the Democratic race for U.S. President.
Don’t Go Out… without these updates on our local fishing scene:
*Under the “hope a hope a hope” theory of fishing, my guides tell me that there will be a spectacular bite when our fisheries re-open. Just think about it - those fish will not have been fished over for months - and will be less wary of artificial lures. Also, they will not have been hooked or seen their buddies yanked out of the water for a while. No ominous 21-foot boat shadow to scare them. I can’t wait to hit both Clear Lake for bass with pro guide Bob Myskey ( 349-4460) and The Sac. at Redding for wild rainbows with pro river guide Kevin Brock (800 995-5543). They are probably having to re-do their earlier bookings - so call them right now to try to get a high place on their schedule.
*I just spent a lot of minutes trying to get a list of California waters that are closed or open to you for fishing right now. I failed. Locally, Berryessa, Hennessey and Clear Lake are closed - with no sure indication of when they might - or will re-open. I’ll try to keep you posted. Stay tuned.
Meanwhile… let’s take some of our extra time in our stay-at-home situation to continue our fight to save special waters from the rich old white guys.
First up is our critical and unique San Joachin/Sacramento Delta where we Northern Californians farm, fish, recreate and live. It is a major natural resource that is under siege by those fake Wall Street farmers who want more cheap water sent down to them - at a discount. This water grab has been going on forever - since we initially gave them some water at a discount. Now Trump has wedged himself into the battle. Let’s keep our own water for ourselves. That’s what they would do if the situation were reversed. Take pen in hand - or cursor afloat to ask our representatives for help. All of these fine officials are in the phone book. All of them tell us that they want to hear from us. Join me in contacting Mike Thompson, Bill Dodd, Cecilia Aguilar-Curry to ask that they stay vigilant on our behalf. Get prepared by looking at information from Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla at Restore the Delta barbara@restorethedelta.org.
Then keep a look at the Pebble Mine fight on magnificent Bristol Bay in Alaska. Trump has signed on there, too - to help some other rich old white guys get an OK to dig a mine there. Just one tragic weather event - or series of unusual storms could overwhelm that mine and pollute pristine Bristol Bay permanently. Look at the loss to human kind: Bristol Bay delivers half of the world’s supply of sockeye salmon every year. In 2019 that was over 50 million fish that we need to eat. The lifestyle and sustenance of the Native Alaskans who live there is at full risk. Read all about it at Defend Bristol Bay info@defendbristolbay.com. Click on to “donate now” to join the fight. Thanks.
