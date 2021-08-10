Fishing Is My Day Job: The royal court of fishing

Hear Ye, Hear Ye, Hear Ye … listen to the chapel bells proclaim the new King and Queen of the Royal House of The Pescado. Presenting St. Helena’s King Scott Snowden and his Consort, Queen Joann. The Back Bench was unanimous in this selection. Leading the acclaim were the Queen’s Lady In Waiting, Lora Trinchero, and Stan Press, the King’s Chamberlain. Lora and Stan were so designated based on their long and dedicated service to angling.
This joyous occasion matched the Royal Couple’s 36th Wedding Anniversary — commemorating their 36 years of fly fishing at Hot Creek.
* Queen Joann learned to fly fish quickly and competes with the King every year. Here she is with a beautiful 2021 Hot Creek trout.
* King Scott was born to the task. I learned that when he took me into the soccer field to teach me how to cast a fly rig. That was in preparation for our week-long adventure in Venezuela where we fly fished for giant, ferocious and beautiful peacock bass.
Lead Youth Pescadores … of the Court round out today’s communiqué. Their well-earned fishing leadership at a young age made it easy for the back bench to appoint Princess Liesl Wolf-Heinemann and Prince Matt Tollefson.
We will continue to announce additional members of the Royal Court — as they are revealed to your loyal scribe.
Our Own John Mitchell Found … this big wild rainbow trout on private water in Montana’s upper Beaverhead area. At 7 pounds and 25 inches long, it is John’s personal best — so far. You can check out the massive size by remembering that a page of your St. Helena Star measures eleven inches wide from the fold on your left to the page edges on the right,. Double that — and add a couple — to see how big that trout was.
And, what an accomplishment it is to bring one to the net. Working against the angler are a big smart trout, strong currents that they learn to use and skinny little line tippet so the fish don’t get scared away before they even bite.
I can remember some time ago that John took me fly fishing for stripers in the upper California Delta. What a treat; his guide created special big flies for us made out of composition shower clog soles. During those certain times when you had to bang the shoreline rocks with your lure, this material didn’t break or lose its color the way wood or plastic can.
“Restore The Delta” … is one of our key voices in trying to bring balance and fairness to the allocation of California’s fresh water. Their Executive Director, Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla (barbara@restorethedelta.org) keeps score for us — and helps direct our own activism in positive ways. Her latest email speaks to the evil of senior water right holders who want to keep their preferred position on water ownership — even though this “me first” stance misses the point that California has committed to give away more water than it has. We all must back off and start again from that point. How much water can we allocate; to what type of users; when, where and how? Anything else is a “house of cards” that will fall with disastrous consequences for us all.
Your comments, please.
California’s Second Free Day … of fishing is Saturday, Sept. 4. You do not need to have a Sport Fishing License that day. However, all other angling rules and regulations still apply. That good news was just a bit of the plentiful information about fishing in California that is contained in the California Fish & Wildlife Department’s email, “Angler Update”. I’m always sure to read every one — it’s a good habit for serious anglers. I’m still trying to find out how to link it over to you. Stay tuned.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net.